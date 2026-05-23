Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

Today's game between LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo FC will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 10:30 PM.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

LA Galaxy host Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that has real meaning for both sides in the standings.

Greg Vanney's Galaxy have been inconsistent of late, mixing wins with defeats in a way that has kept them rooted in the lower half of the Western Conference. Three wins from their last five league games show the quality is there, but a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City earlier this month underlined the fragility that has held them back.

Houston arrive in better shape in the table, sitting sixth in the West after a run that has included back-to-back MLS wins. Ben Olsen's side are not without their own concerns, though, having suffered a 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake and a penalty shootout exit in the US Open Cup against St. Louis City in the days leading up to this trip.

The Dynamo showed what they can do against top opposition when they won 4-1 away at Los Angeles FC in May, a result that confirmed their attacking potential on the road. Whether they can replicate that form at a venue where the Galaxy are difficult to break down is the central question.

For the home side, the pressure is on to climb the table before the season reaches its decisive stretch. Carson has been a fortress at times this year, and Vanney will know that dropping points here would make the playoff picture even more complicated.

This is a Western Conference derby with genuine stakes. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo FC, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Greg Vanney has not confirmed a probable lineup for the Galaxy ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided by the club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

Ben Olsen is similarly without confirmed team news for Houston Dynamo FC. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been released. Check back for the latest information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

LA Galaxy head into this fixture with a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win away at Seattle Sounders FC on May 17, which followed a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City on May 14. The Galaxy also won 1-2 at Atlanta United, drew 1-1 at Vancouver Whitecaps, and beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 earlier in the run. Three wins across the five matches points to a side capable of results, even if the defeat in Kansas City showed they can be undone when not at their best.

Houston Dynamo FC carry a W3-D0-L2 record across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 defeat on penalties to St. Louis City in the US Open Cup on May 20, while their last MLS result was a 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps on May 17. Houston lost 3-0 to Real Salt Lake on May 14 but had won 1-4 away at Los Angeles FC and 1-0 against Colorado Rapids in the matches before that. The Dynamo have shown they can score freely on the road, though the Salt Lake defeat highlighted defensive vulnerabilities that Vanney's side will look to exploit.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on September 7, 2025, when Houston Dynamo FC and LA Galaxy drew 1-1 in an MLS fixture. Before that, the sides also drew 1-1 when LA Galaxy hosted Houston on April 13, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in MLS, each side has won once, with three draws. Houston's only win in the run came at home in October 2024, a 2-1 result, while the Galaxy's came at home in May 2024, also 2-1. The most recent encounter at Dignity Health Sports Park ended level.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Houston Dynamo FC currently sit sixth while LA Galaxy are placed ninth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: