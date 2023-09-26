How to watch the League Cup match between Kilmarnock and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kilmarnock are set to face Hearts of the Midlothian FC in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup up next.

Kilmarnock played a thrilling 2-2 draw against Dundee in the previous game in the Scottish Premiership. They are eight in the table averaging a point per game after six games, however they have won just one game out of those six so far.

Hearts are currently sixth in the table with seven points from six games. They have scored just four goals, the second lowest in the entire league. They come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to St. Mirren in the league.

Kilmarnock vs Hearts kick-off time

Date: September 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm EDT Venue: Rugby Park

The game will be played at Rugby Park, home of Kilmarnock, at 2:45pm EDT on September 26.

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US via Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock team news

The home side have no injury concerns and have all players available for selection in this game against Hearts.

Kilmarnock predicted lineup: Dennis; Mayo, Wright, Findlay, Deas; Kennedy, Magennis, Lyons, Armstrong; Watkins, Vassell

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dennis, O'Hara Defenders: Deas, Findlay, Wright, Ndaba, Mayo, Sanders, Davies Midfielders: Donnelly, Magennis, Polworth, Lyons, Murray, Watson Forwards: Kennedy, Armstrong, McKenzie, Watkins, Warnock, Vassell, Cameron, Dallas, Wales

Hearts team news

Hearts have a fair few injury concerns in their squad at the moment with goalkeeper and captain Craig Gordon out along with Craig Halkett, Alex Cochrane, Nathaniel Atkinson, Finlay Pollock, Barey McKay, Kyosuke Tagawa, all out for various reasons.

Hearts predicted lineup: Clark; Atkinson, Kent, Rowles, Kinsley; Baningime, Nieuwenhof; Devlin, Boyce, Vargas; Shankland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, McGovern Defenders: Rowles, Kent, Sibbick, Offiah, Kingsley Midfielders: Devlin, Halliday, Harring, Nieuwenhoff, Baningime, Grant, Delhome, Forrest, Tait, Lowry Forwards: Oda, Shankland, Boyce, Vargas

Head-to-Head Record

Hearts have not won any of their last two encounters against Kilmarnock, drawing one and losing the other.

Date Match Competition August 13, 2023 Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership April 1, 2023 Kilmarnock 2-1 Hearts Scottish Premiership

