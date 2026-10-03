James Madison Dukes vs Marshall Thundering Herd kick-off time

3 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Bridgeforth Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 5 matchup between the James Madison Dukes and the Marshall Thundering Herd. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 3, at 15:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream James Madison vs Marshall

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPNU. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPNU to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Marshall vs James Madison Preview

The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1) face the James Madison Dukes (4-0) at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday afternoon in College Football action.

Marshall enters its Sun Belt opener riding a three-game winning streak after edging Gardner-Webb 36-35. Quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson accounted for 461 total yards in that victory, tied for the 10th-most in a single game in program history. The Thundering Herd have played three straight one-score games and won all three, giving them plenty of experience in close finishes. Marshall also won its most recent trip to Harrisonburg, beating James Madison 35-33 in 2024.

James Madison stayed unbeaten with a 46-20 road win over Old Dominion in its conference opener. The Dukes’ defense overwhelmed the Monarchs with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss, while the offense helped JMU build a comfortable advantage before halftime. James Madison has won 10 straight games against Sun Belt opponents dating back to last season and is 13-3 at home in league play since joining the conference. The Dukes are also 4-0 for the first time under head coach Billy Napier.