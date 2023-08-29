Internacional vs Bolívar: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Internacional are ready to face Bolivar in the second round of the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores. The home side carry a one goal advantage coming into this game.
Internacional come into this fixture on the back of a goalless draw against Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A. They are currently 14th in the table with 25 points from 21 games and have managed six wins in the competition so far.
Bolivar are currently third in their league with 41 points, two points behind second placed Nacional Potosi. They are the highest scoring side in the Bolivian Primera Division thus far with 52 goals scored.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Internacional vs Bolívar kick-off time
|Date:
|August 29th, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|6:00pm ET
|Venue:
|Estádio José Pinheiro Borda
The game will be played at Estádio José Pinheiro Borda, home of Internacional, at 6:00pm ET on August 29.
How to watch Internacional vs Bolívar online - TV channels & live streams
|beIN SPORTS
|Watch here
|Fanatiz
|Watch here
|fuboTV
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
|beIN SPORTS Connect
|Watch here
The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, FuboTV, SlingTV and beIN Sports Connect.
Team news & squads
Internacional team news
The home side have no fresh injury concern as all players are available for selection in the second leg.
Predicted Internacional XI: Keiller; Mallo, Gomes, Hernandez, de Pena; Mauricio, Gabriel, Henrique; Dias, Adriano, P. Henrique
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rochet, Keiller, Anthony, Emerson Jr
|Defenders:
|Vitao, Hernandez, Mercado, Lara, Rene, Rangel, Bustos, Malo, Gomes
|Midfielders:
|Gabriel, Companharo, Ramos, Dias, Romulo, Johnny, Pena, Aranguiz, Henrique, Mauricio, Patrick, Estevao
|Forwards:
|Wanderson, Henrique, Dias, Barros, Valencia, Lucca, Adriano
Bolívar team news
Bolivar have their entire squad available for selection as well.
Predicted Bolivar XI: Lampe; Bentaberry, Sagredo, Ferreyra; Bejarano, Villamil, Justiniano, Rodriguez; Savio; da Costa, Fernandez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lampe, Cordano, Arancibia, Mejia
|Defenders:
|Bentaberry, Sagredo, Ferreyra, Quinteros, Sagredo, Bejarano, Rocha, Paz
|Midfielders:
|P. Paz, Herrera, Vaca, Villamil, Justiniano, Saucedo, Uzeda, Vaca, Savio, Chavez
|Forwards:
|Rodriguez, Hervias, Villarroel, da Costa, Algaranaz, Fernandez
Head-to-Head Record
Internacional won the previous encounter between the two sides by a margin of one goal and that was the first meeting between the two.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 23rd, 2023
|Bolivar 0-1 Internacional
|Copa Libertadores