Internacional vs Bolívar: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Internacional are ready to face Bolivar in the second round of the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores. The home side carry a one goal advantage coming into this game.

Internacional come into this fixture on the back of a goalless draw against Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A. They are currently 14th in the table with 25 points from 21 games and have managed six wins in the competition so far.

Bolivar are currently third in their league with 41 points, two points behind second placed Nacional Potosi. They are the highest scoring side in the Bolivian Primera Division thus far with 52 goals scored.

Internacional vs Bolívar kick-off time

Date: August 29th, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00pm ET Venue: Estádio José Pinheiro Borda

How to watch Internacional vs Bolívar online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, FuboTV, SlingTV and beIN Sports Connect.

Team news & squads

Internacional team news

The home side have no fresh injury concern as all players are available for selection in the second leg.

Predicted Internacional XI: Keiller; Mallo, Gomes, Hernandez, de Pena; Mauricio, Gabriel, Henrique; Dias, Adriano, P. Henrique

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Keiller, Anthony, Emerson Jr Defenders: Vitao, Hernandez, Mercado, Lara, Rene, Rangel, Bustos, Malo, Gomes Midfielders: Gabriel, Companharo, Ramos, Dias, Romulo, Johnny, Pena, Aranguiz, Henrique, Mauricio, Patrick, Estevao Forwards: Wanderson, Henrique, Dias, Barros, Valencia, Lucca, Adriano

Bolívar team news

Bolivar have their entire squad available for selection as well.

Predicted Bolivar XI: Lampe; Bentaberry, Sagredo, Ferreyra; Bejarano, Villamil, Justiniano, Rodriguez; Savio; da Costa, Fernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Cordano, Arancibia, Mejia Defenders: Bentaberry, Sagredo, Ferreyra, Quinteros, Sagredo, Bejarano, Rocha, Paz Midfielders: P. Paz, Herrera, Vaca, Villamil, Justiniano, Saucedo, Uzeda, Vaca, Savio, Chavez Forwards: Rodriguez, Hervias, Villarroel, da Costa, Algaranaz, Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Internacional won the previous encounter between the two sides by a margin of one goal and that was the first meeting between the two.

Date Match Competition August 23rd, 2023 Bolivar 0-1 Internacional Copa Libertadores

