Inter vs Roma: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Inter Milan are set to face Roma in their next Serie A game on October 29.
Inter come into this on the back of a 2-1 win over Salzburg in the Champions League. Simone Inzaghi's side are currently second on the table with 22 points from nine games and have scored 24 goals and given up just five goals so far, the lowest of any side in the competition.
Roma have won each of their last five games on the trot, winning their last game 2-0 against Slavia Prague. They are currently eighth in the table with 14 points from nine games, having scored 20 while giving up 12 in the process.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Inter vs Roma kick-off time
|Date:
|October 29, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|1:00pm EST
|Venue:
|San Siro
The game between Inter and Roma will be player on October 29 at 1:00pm EST in San Siro.
How to watch Inter vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.
Team news & squads
Inter team news
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi have a few injury concerns with Juan Cuadrado and Marko Arnautovic out injured till around next month.
Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
|Defenders:
|Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian
|Midfielders:
|Calhanoglu, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries Augusto
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez
Roma team news
Roma have a few injury concerns with Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla long-term absentees after tearing their anterior cruciate ligaments last season. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Renato Sanches and Sardar Azmoun are also a doubt.
Roma predicted lineup: Patricio; Ndicka, Llorente, Mancini; Çelik, Cristante; Bove, Paredes, Zalewski; Dybala, Lukaku
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Svilar, Boer
|Defenders:
|Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp, Kristensen
|Midfielders:
|Cristante, Paredes, Sanchez, Aouar, Bove
|Forwards:
|El Shaarawy, Solbakken, Belotti, Lukaku
Head-to-Head Record
Inter MIlan have won two of their last three games against AS Roma in the Serie A.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|6/5/23
|Roma 0-2 Inter
|Serie A
|1/10/22
|Inter 1-2 Roma
|Serie A
|23/4/22
|Inter 3-1 Roma
|Serie A