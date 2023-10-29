Inter vs Roma: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Milan are set to face Roma in their next Serie A game on October 29.

Inter come into this on the back of a 2-1 win over Salzburg in the Champions League. Simone Inzaghi's side are currently second on the table with 22 points from nine games and have scored 24 goals and given up just five goals so far, the lowest of any side in the competition.

Roma have won each of their last five games on the trot, winning their last game 2-0 against Slavia Prague. They are currently eighth in the table with 14 points from nine games, having scored 20 while giving up 12 in the process.

Inter vs Roma kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:00pm EST Venue: San Siro

How to watch Inter vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi have a few injury concerns with Juan Cuadrado and Marko Arnautovic out injured till around next month.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Roma team news

Roma have a few injury concerns with Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla long-term absentees after tearing their anterior cruciate ligaments last season. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Renato Sanches and Sardar Azmoun are also a doubt.

Roma predicted lineup: Patricio; Ndicka, Llorente, Mancini; Çelik, Cristante; Bove, Paredes, Zalewski; Dybala, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp, Kristensen Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanchez, Aouar, Bove Forwards: El Shaarawy, Solbakken, Belotti, Lukaku

Head-to-Head Record

Inter MIlan have won two of their last three games against AS Roma in the Serie A.

Date Match Competition 6/5/23 Roma 0-2 Inter Serie A 1/10/22 Inter 1-2 Roma Serie A 23/4/22 Inter 3-1 Roma Serie A

