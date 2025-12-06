How to watch today's Inter Miami CF vs Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns today, Saturday December 6, at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The match kicks off at 2:30 pm Eastern Standard Time / 11:30 am Pacific Standard Time.

Despite Miami's home advantage, Vancouver will head into the game with confidence. In the regular season, they beat Miami with a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate score. Miami, however, have found momentum at just the right time. Their form throughout the play-offs has been ruthless, beating each of their opponents by a margin of at least four goals. While Messi has pulled the strings, it has been Tadeo Allende, on loan from LALIGA's Celta Vigo, who has scored a record-tying eight post-season goals.

While the eyes of the soccer world will be on "Messi versus Muller", it shouldn't be forgotten that the game will be the last-ever in the illustrious careers of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. For Vancouver and Miami, victory would also secure their first-ever MLS Cup. Watch history unfold.



Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami enters the final in excellent shape, with the "Core Four" available and the key decision for Coach Javier Mascherano revolving around the starting position of a legendary striker.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Coach Mascherano has favoured a dynamic, Argentine front three ofin recent dominant playoff wins, sometimes benching the legendary. Expect Suárez to be a game-changing option off the bench if he doesn't start.

The Whitecaps are missing several key defensive figures due to season-ending injuries, which forces Coach Jesper Sorensen to rely on a makeshift central defensive pairing.

Due to the multiple season-ending injuries to central defenders, the Whitecaps have often relied on the pairing ofand(playing out of position). The return ofis a massive boost and he is expected to slot straight back into the starting defensive lineup.