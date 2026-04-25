Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and New England Revolution will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 7:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Inter Miami vs New England Revolution are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to MLS, meaning this fixture will be available to watch live through the platform.

Inter Miami CF host New England Revolution at Nu Stadium in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries genuine weight at this stage of the season.

Inter Miami arrive into this game having ground out a hard-fought 2-0 win at Real Salt Lake in midweek. It was not a performance of vintage quality, but it showed something important about this squad. When the moments arrived, they took them — Rodrigo De Paul's long-range strike in the 82nd minute and a Luis Suarez volley off the bench sealed three points that had looked far from certain for long stretches.

Suarez, in particular, turned back the clock. The veteran striker came off the bench and produced a finish that had no right to be that good. It is that kind of individual brilliance that makes Inter Miami so difficult to contain, even on their off nights.

New England Revolution travel south in strong form of their own. The Revs have won four of their last five across all competitions and arrive having beaten Atlanta United on the road just days ago. They are a side playing with confidence and structure, and they will not be overawed by the occasion.

Both sides sit in the top three of the Eastern Conference standings, which adds further edge to a fixture that neither team can afford to treat as routine.

For everything you need to know about where to watch this MLS clash live — including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time — read on.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Full team news for Inter Miami CF ahead of this fixture has not yet been confirmed. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and no projected XI is available. This section will be updated with the latest squad information closer to kick-off.

New England Revolution are also without confirmed injury or suspension news at this point. Details on their expected lineup will be added as the game approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Inter Miami have collected three wins and two draws from their last five MLS matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding nine across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win at Real Salt Lake, secured with late goals from De Paul and Suarez. Prior to that, they won 2-3 away at Colorado Rapids, a result that came in front of a record-breaking crowd at Empower Field. The two draws in that stretch — against Red Bull New York and Austin FC, both finishing 2-2 — suggest Miami can be vulnerable when opponents press them, but their ability to produce moments of quality in tight games has kept the points coming.

New England Revolution have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory at Atlanta United in MLS, and they also beat Columbus Crew 2-1 and DC United 1-0 in the league during this run. A 1-1 draw against Rhode Island FC in the US Open Cup was the only dropped points. The Revs have shown defensive solidity — keeping it tight in multiple matches — while remaining clinical enough in front of goal to take maximum points on the road.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 4-1 victory for Inter Miami at home in October 2025. Before that, New England won 1-2 at Inter Miami's ground in July 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, Inter Miami have won four and New England one, with Miami scoring 17 goals and conceding seven across those meetings. The Revs' sole win in this run came in July 2025, while their heaviest defeat was a 6-2 loss in October 2024.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami sit second and New England Revolution are third heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: