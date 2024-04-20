Inter Miami vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eastern Conference leaders Inter Miami look to extend their lead at the summit of the MLS standings as they host Nashville SC who are hovering around the foot of the table.

Inter Miami played out a five-goal thriller against Sporting Kansas City with the side registering an iconic 3-2 victory. Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet once again as he scored a thunderous strike to give his side all three points and continue their domestic domination.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, have just one win from their opening seven games accumulating seven points this season on the back of four draws. The American side were dumped out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup by Inter Miami as the visitors look to take revenge on Saturday.

Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Inter Miami and Nashville will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

For match highlights, viewers can tune into MLS' Official Youtube Channel and Apple TV's Highlights Programme.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami CF will bank on the services of 2022 Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi with La Pulga bashing two goals in his previous two outings in the MLS after his injury layoff.

Luis Suarez thundered his sixth goal of the campaign in a thrilling victory against Sporting KC and the Uruguayan will spearhead Inter Miami's forward battery once again. Diego Gomez was also influential in Inter Miami's victory scoring the opener for his side.

All of Ian Fray (ACL), Federico Redendo (LCL), Serhiy Kryvtsov (hamstring), Facundo Farias (ACL) and Yannick Bright (hamstring) are in the treatment room because of their respective injury concerns.

Inter Miami CF predicted XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz; Gomez, Suarez, Messi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Nashville SC team news

Nashville's right-back Shaq Moore is sidelined because of a hip injury as he joins Costa Rican shot-stopper Randall Leal who is nursing a similar injury.

Central defender Walker Zimmerman has picked up a knee injury while Tyler Boyd is out because of a hip issue.

Nashville SC predicted XI: Willis; Bauer, Maher, Lovitz; Muyl, Godoy, Davis, Shaffelburg; Surridge; Bunbury, Mukhtar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino Defenders: Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14 Mar 2024 Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 8 Mar 2024 Nashville SC 2-2 Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 31 Aug 2023 Inter Miami 0-0 Nashville SC MLS 20 Aug 2023 Nashville SC 10-11 Inter Miami Leagues Cup 24 May 2023 Inter Miami 2-1 Nashville SC US Open Cup

