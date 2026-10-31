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How to watch Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

NWSL - Game Week 28 1 Nov 2026 - 17:00

Houston Dash host Portland Thorns in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides looking to strengthen their positions in the table as the season reaches its final stretch.

The Dash come into this match under coach Fabrice Gautrat having shown inconsistency in recent weeks. A win over Chicago Stars last time out offers some momentum, but back-to-back home defeats before that have left Houston needing results.

Portland Thorns arrive in better shape under Robert Vilahamn. The Thorns picked up a win over North Carolina Courage in their most recent outing and have been difficult to break down across their recent run of fixtures.

These two sides met earlier in the season, playing out a 1-1 draw when Portland hosted in September. That result will be fresh in both camps as they prepare for a rematch with standings implications still in play.

For Houston, winning at home is close to a necessity given where they sit in the table. Portland, sitting comfortably in mid-table, will back themselves to take something from the trip.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL fixture, including kick-off time, team news, and recent form.

Team news & squads