Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Khaleej, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Table toppers Al-Hilal are set to host Al-Khaleej in their next Saudi Pro League game on October 20.

Al-Hilal are currently the only unbeaten side in the league, having picked up 23 points from nine games, scoring 26 goals while conceding just seven. They are coming into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Al-Akhdood. Al-Hilal have lost their Brazilian talisman, Neymar, to an ACL injury during the international break.

Al-Khaleej are 11th in the table with two wins from nine games having picked up nine points in the process. The visitors are winless in their last two games without scoring a goal in either of the two games. They lost 2-0 to Damac and played out a goalless draw against Al-Raed.

Hilal vs Khaleej kick-off time

Date: October 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm EDT Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to watch Hilal vs Khaleej online - TV channels & live streams

The game between Al-Hilal and Al-Khaleej will be available to stream on Shahid in the US.

Team news & squads

Hilal team news

Brazilian superstar, Neymar, picked up an ACL injury during the international break and will be out for the rest of the season. He joins experienced midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki, who has also been out of action since January through a cruciate ligament rupture.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bono; Al Shahrani, Al Bulayhi, Jahfali, Abdulhamid; Neves, Al Dawsari; Al-Shehri, Malcolm, Michael; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owais, Bounou, Abu Rasen, Al-Wotayan Defenders: Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Tambakti Midfielders: Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Milinković-Savić, Al-Malki, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Mitrović, Neymar, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Michael

Khaleej team news

The visitors have no injury concerns with all the players available for selection against Al-Hilal.

Al-Khaleej possible XI: Sehic; Al-Owdah, Al-Shanqiti, Lopez, Rebocho; Jung, Al-Sumairi; Al-Abdan, Rodrigues, Martins; Al-Salem.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Dubais, Hawsawi, Sehic, Al-Haidari, Al-Dossary Defenders: Lopez, Anthony, Al-Khabrani, Al-Shanqiti, Rebocho, Amaral, Al-Mutairi, Al-Sebyani, Al-Hamsl, Al-Oudah Midfielders: Poko, Jung, Al-Sumairi, Al-Samti, Al-Majhad, Al-Abdan, Al-Hujaili, Martins, Al-Torais, Al-Darwish, Rodrigues Forwards: Hamzi, Sherif, Al-Salem, Al-Ibrahim

Head-to-Head Record

Al-Hilal have won each of their last three encounters against Al-Khaleej, keeping a clean sheet in all of them.

Date Match Competition 2/4/23 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 25/8/22 Al-Khaleej 2-0 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 16/2/17 Al-Hilal 4-0 Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League

