Al-Hilal is set to host Al-Hazm in their next game on October 30 in the King's Cup of Champions.
Al-Hilal are currently top of the table in the Saudi Pro League with nine wins from 11 games and are the only unbeaten side in the league. They come into this on the back of a seven game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions.
Al-Hazm are 17th in the league table with just one win from 11 games and have picked up seven points in the process. The visitors have conceded the most goals in the league so far with 28. However they come into this on the back of a two game unbeaten streak in all competitions.
everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Hilal vs Hazm kick-off time
|Date:
|October 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:00pm EST
|Venue:
|King Fahd International Stadium
The game will be played on October 30 at 2:00pm EST in King Fahd International Stadium.
How to watch Hilal vs Hazm online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to stream on Shahid in the US.
Team news & squads
Hilal team news
Al-Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus has no fresh injury concerns. Salman Al Faraj is back from his three game ban. Neymar will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury.
Al-Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Neves, Malcolm, Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Owais, Bounou, Abu Rasen, Al-Wotayan
|Defenders:
|Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Tambakti
|Midfielders:
|Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Milinković-Savić, Al-Malki, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Qahtani
|Forwards:
|Mitrović, Neymar, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Michael
Hazm team news
Ben Hassan Traore is a major doubt for this one but the rest of the squad is available for selection.
Al-Hazm predicted XI: Zaid; Al Mhemaid, Ricard, Viana, Qasheesh; Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze; Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zaid, Dahmen, Al-Ghamdi
|Defenders:
|Al-Mhemaid, Ricardo, Viana, Qasheesh, Al-Shammari, Al-Dakheel, Al-Bakr, Al-Absi, Al-Aazmi
|Midfielders:
|Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze, Vina, Traore, Al-Sayyali, Al-Najjar
|Forwards:
|Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani, Al-Mutairi
Head-to-Head Record
Al-Hilal are unbeaten in their last three games against Al-Hazm in all competitions, winning two of them.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26/2/22
|Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Hazm
|Saudi Pro League
|30/9/21
|Al-Hazm 1-1 Al-Hilal
|Saudi Pro League
|29/8/20
|Al-Hilal 4-1 Al-Hazm
|Saudi Pro League