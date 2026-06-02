Today's game between Georgia and Romania will kick-off at Jun 2, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Georgia vs Romania is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Georgia and Romania meet in an international friendly, with both nations using the fixture to sharpen their squads ahead of upcoming competitive commitments.

Georgia have been one of the more compelling stories in European football in recent years. Their qualification for Euro 2024 marked a genuine milestone, and the team that announced itself to the continent showed enough quality to suggest the run was no fluke. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains their standout talent, and the squad around him continues to develop.

Georgia's recent form has been mixed. Back-to-back wins over Lithuania and a draw with Israel in their last three matches offer some encouragement, though a difficult World Cup qualifying campaign left them with work to do heading into this summer window.

Romania arrive with their own concerns. The Tricolorii have lost their last two matches, falling to Slovakia in a friendly and to Turkey in World Cup qualification. Their campaign has been inconsistent, and this fixture represents a chance to rebuild some momentum before the qualifying schedule resumes.

Both sides will be looking to impose themselves on a match that carries genuine competitive meaning for the coaches involved. Selection decisions and tactical shape will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Georgia vs Romania, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Georgia vs Romania with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Georgia ahead of this friendly. Injury and suspension updates will be added to this page closer to kick-off.

Romania are also without confirmed squad news at this stage. Check back for probable lineup information and any absences as the match approaches.

Form

Georgia have collected one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win over Lithuania, and they drew 2-2 with Israel before that. The three defeats before those results came in World Cup qualifying, including a 4-0 loss to Spain and a 4-1 reverse against Turkey. Across those five games, Georgia scored eight goals and conceded thirteen.

Romania have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia. Prior to that, they lost 1-0 to Turkey in qualifying. Romania's best result in the run was a 7-1 win over San Marino, and they also beat Austria 1-0 earlier in the campaign. They scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-1 win for Georgia, with Romania hosting in a friendly in June 2021. Across the last five recorded meetings, Romania have won three, Georgia have won one, and one match ended in a draw. Romania have been the host nation in all five fixtures on record, winning 5-1 in 2016, 2-1 in 2008, and 3-0 in 2004, before the 1-1 draw in a 2001 World Cup qualifier.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Georgia vs Romania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: