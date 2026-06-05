Today's game between Georgia and Bahrain will kick-off at Jun 5, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Georgia vs Bahrain is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Georgia and Bahrain meet in an international friendly, giving both nations a chance to fine-tune their squads outside of competitive pressures.

Georgia have been one of European football's more compelling stories in recent years. Their qualification for Euro 2024 marked a genuine milestone, and the squad that announced itself to the continent showed enough quality to suggest it was no fluke. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains their standout talent, and the group around him continues to develop.

Georgia's recent form has been mixed. A draw against Romania in their last outing and a win over Lithuania in March offer some encouragement, though back-to-back defeats in World Cup qualifying — including a 4-0 loss to Spain — underline the work still ahead of them.

Bahrain arrive with limited momentum. They claimed just one win from their last five matches, beating Sudan 3-1 in the FIFA Arab Cup in December. Three defeats in that same competition, plus losses to Somalia and Morocco before it, paint a picture of a side still searching for consistency.

This fixture gives Georgia's coaching staff a chance to experiment ahead of the summer, while Bahrain will be looking to build on whatever positives they can carry from recent outings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Georgia vs Bahrain, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Georgia vs Bahrain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Georgia ahead of this friendly. Injury, suspension, and probable lineup information will be added closer to kick-off.

Bahrain are also without confirmed squad news at this stage. Updates on absences and expected selections will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

Georgia have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Romania on June 2, and they beat Lithuania 2-0 in March. They drew 2-2 with Israel in the same international window. Earlier defeats came in World Cup qualifying, including a 4-0 loss to Spain and a 1-2 reverse against Bulgaria.

Bahrain have managed just one win in their last five, beating Sudan 3-1 in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025. They lost to Algeria 5-1 and fell to Iraq 1-2 in the same competition. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Somalia in a friendly and 1-0 to Morocco. Bahrain scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded fourteen.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Georgia and Bahrain. This article will be updated if records become available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Georgia vs Bahrain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: