Galaxy vs Salt Lake: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Galaxy and Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy are set to host Salt Lake in their next MLS fixture on October 14.

LA Galaxy are coming into this having failed to win a game in their last four matches in the MLS, most notably losing their previous game 5-2 against Minnesota United. They are currently second last in the table having picked up just 35 points from 32 games so far and have conceded the highest goals in the league this season.

Real Salt Lake are currently sixth in the table with 46 points from 32 games, having won 13 of their games this season. The away side is coming into this having suffered a narrow defeat to Sporting KC in their previous game. They are on track to play the final series this season.

Galaxy vs Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: October 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm EDT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The game between LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake will be played at 10:30 pm EDT on October 14, 2023 at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy.

How to watch Galaxy vs Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channels.

Team news & squads

Galaxy team news

Galaxy has a fair few injury concerns ahead of their game against Salt Lake. Gaston Brugman, Martin Caceres and Lucas Calegari are all ruled out through injuries.

Riqui Puig has had a splendid season so far and will be expected to impact the proceedings against Real Salt Lake.

LA Galaxy predicted XI: Bond; Edwards, Mavinga, Yoshida, Leerdam; Puig, Rosell, Delgado; Fagundez, Sharp, Boyd.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bond, Micovic, Klinsmann, Cervantes, Jillson Defenders: Coulibaly, Yoshida, Mavinga, Alfaro, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude, Leerdam, Cuevas Midfielders: Cerrillo, Rosell, Puig, Delgado, Saldana, Aguirre, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Fagundez, Boyd, Perez, Costa Forwards: Sharp, Judd, Bibout, Barrios, Edwards, Joveljic, Vivi

Salt Lake team news

The long-term injury concerns still persist for the visitors. Real Salt Lake will be without midfielder Pablo Ruiz and Erik Holt in this game too as both players are nursing an injury.

Real Salt Lake predicted XI: MacMath; Eneli, Glad, Vera, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Palacio, Chang, Luna; Rubin, Arango.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Macmath, Beavers, Gomez Defenders: Glad, Silva, Pierre, Rivera, Brody, Vera, Oviedo, Farnsworth, Hidalgo, Eneli Midfielders: Nyeman, Ojeda, Loffelsend, Palacio, Wellings, Caldwell, Luna Forwards: Savarino, Kreilach, Gomez, Julio, Chang, Jacquesson, Arango, Rubin, Musovski, Paul

Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have shared the spoils in their last three games in all competitions with each side winning a game a piece and another one ending in a draw.

Date Match Competition 08/06/23 Salt Lake 3-2 LA Galaxy US Open 01/06/23 Salt Lake 2-3 LA Galaxy MLS 02/10/22 LA Galaxy 1-1 Salt Lake MLS

