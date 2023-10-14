Galaxy vs Salt Lake: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

LA Galaxy are set to host Salt Lake in their next MLS fixture on October 14.
LA Galaxy are coming into this having failed to win a game in their last four matches in the MLS, most notably losing their previous game 5-2 against Minnesota United. They are currently second last in the table having picked up just 35 points from 32 games so far and have conceded the highest goals in the league this season.
Real Salt Lake are currently sixth in the table with 46 points from 32 games, having won 13 of their games this season. The away side is coming into this having suffered a narrow defeat to Sporting KC in their previous game. They are on track to play the final series this season.
Galaxy vs Salt Lake kick-off time
|Date:
|October 14, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10:30 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Dignity Health Sports Park
The game between LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake will be played at 10:30 pm EDT on October 14, 2023 at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy.
How to watch Galaxy vs Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channels.
Team news & squads
Galaxy team news
Galaxy has a fair few injury concerns ahead of their game against Salt Lake. Gaston Brugman, Martin Caceres and Lucas Calegari are all ruled out through injuries.
Riqui Puig has had a splendid season so far and will be expected to impact the proceedings against Real Salt Lake.
LA Galaxy predicted XI: Bond; Edwards, Mavinga, Yoshida, Leerdam; Puig, Rosell, Delgado; Fagundez, Sharp, Boyd.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bond, Micovic, Klinsmann, Cervantes, Jillson
|Defenders:
|Coulibaly, Yoshida, Mavinga, Alfaro, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude, Leerdam, Cuevas
|Midfielders:
|Cerrillo, Rosell, Puig, Delgado, Saldana, Aguirre, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Fagundez, Boyd, Perez, Costa
|Forwards:
|Sharp, Judd, Bibout, Barrios, Edwards, Joveljic, Vivi
Salt Lake team news
The long-term injury concerns still persist for the visitors. Real Salt Lake will be without midfielder Pablo Ruiz and Erik Holt in this game too as both players are nursing an injury.
Real Salt Lake predicted XI: MacMath; Eneli, Glad, Vera, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Palacio, Chang, Luna; Rubin, Arango.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Macmath, Beavers, Gomez
|Defenders:
|Glad, Silva, Pierre, Rivera, Brody, Vera, Oviedo, Farnsworth, Hidalgo, Eneli
|Midfielders:
|Nyeman, Ojeda, Loffelsend, Palacio, Wellings, Caldwell, Luna
|Forwards:
|Savarino, Kreilach, Gomez, Julio, Chang, Jacquesson, Arango, Rubin, Musovski, Paul
Head-to-Head Record
Both teams have shared the spoils in their last three games in all competitions with each side winning a game a piece and another one ending in a draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/06/23
|Salt Lake 3-2 LA Galaxy
|US Open
|01/06/23
|Salt Lake 2-3 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|02/10/22
|LA Galaxy 1-1 Salt Lake
|MLS