Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Newcastle United will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 AM.

US viewers can watch Fulham vs Newcastle United live on Peacock, which holds the broadcast rights for Premier League soccer in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fulham host Newcastle United at Craven Cottage in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine significance for both clubs as the season draws to a close.

Marco Silva's side have endured a frustrating recent run, winning just once in their last five league games. Back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Arsenal have left Fulham looking for a reaction, and a home crowd at Craven Cottage may be the catalyst they need.

Newcastle arrive in west London with their own momentum to protect. Eddie Howe's side beat West Ham 3-1 last weekend, a result that steadied the ship after a difficult patch, and William Osula's goal during that victory drew plenty of attention both on and off the pitch.

The off-field noise at St James' Park has been difficult to ignore in recent weeks. Reports linking Sandro Tonali with a summer departure to Manchester United add a layer of uncertainty to Newcastle's planning, while the club's ownership has been exploring infrastructure investment on a significant scale. Howe will want his players focused on the pitch.

For Fulham, the absence of Joachim Andersen through suspension is a notable blow to their defensive structure, and Silva will need to organise his backline carefully against a Newcastle attack that has shown real quality when firing.

Nick Woltemade leads the line for the visitors after a debut campaign that tested his resilience. Newcastle have backed the German forward to come good in his second season, and this trip to Craven Cottage offers another chance to build on his recent contributions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Marco Silva has a largely fit squad to call upon, though Jonah Kusi-Asare is absent through injury and Joachim Andersen serves a suspension. Silva's projected XI lines up as: Leno; Bassey, Diop, Robinson, Castagne; Lukic, Bobb; Iwobi, King, Kevin; Muniz.

Eddie Howe is without a more substantial group of players on Tyneside's travels. Valentino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schaer, Joelinton, and Emil Krafth are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Howe's projected XI reads: Pope; Burn, Thiaw, Hall, Botman; Barnes, Woltemade, Ramsey, Guimaraes, Tonali; Osula. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Fulham's recent form has been inconsistent at best. Silva's side have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Premier League outings, with their only victory coming against Aston Villa on April 25. The most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but defeats to Bournemouth and Arsenal either side of that point underline a team that has struggled for sustained quality. Fulham have scored just two goals across those five matches while conceding five, a return that reflects the difficulties they have faced in the final third.

Newcastle's form tells a more encouraging story heading into this fixture. Howe's side have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five league games, collecting seven points from fifteen available. The 3-1 win over West Ham last weekend was the most recent result, and the same scoreline against Brighton in early May showed Newcastle's capacity to perform when the team clicks. A defeat to Arsenal and a draw with Nottingham Forest represent the low points of the run, during which Newcastle scored nine goals and conceded six across all five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in December 2025, when Newcastle beat Fulham 2-1 in the Carabao Cup. That result followed a 2-1 Premier League victory for Newcastle at St James' Park in October 2025, giving the Magpies back-to-back wins over Fulham heading into this fixture. The broader picture across the last five meetings is more balanced, with Fulham claiming two wins of their own, including a 3-1 victory at Craven Cottage in September 2024. Newcastle hold a narrow edge in the recent series, but the margins between these sides have rarely been wide.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Newcastle sit 11th while Fulham are 13th, with both clubs occupying the mid-table territory that defines a season without a clear objective at either end of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: