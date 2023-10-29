How to watch the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Frankfurt are set to host Dortmund in their next game on October 29 in the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt come into this on the back of a big 6-0 win against HJK in the UEFA Conference League and are on a two game win streak in all competitions. They are currently seventh in the table with 13 points from eight games having lost just one game in the league so far.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last six games, having won each of their last three games on the trot in all competitions. Edin Terzic's side are currently fifth in the table with 20 points from eight games and are one of just three teams to be unbeaten in the league so far.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Frankfurt vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30am EST Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

How to watch Frankfurt vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Frankfurt team news

Frankfurt have a couple of injury concerns. Sebastian Rode and Simon Simoni are out along with Mehdi Loune remains out with an ACL injury.

Frankfurt predicted XI: Trapp; Tuta, Koch, Smolčić; Buta, Larsson, Skhiri, Max; Gotze, Ebimbe, Ngankam.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trapp, Grahl, Dos Santos Defenders: Tuta, Koch, Smolcic, Pacho, Nkounkou, Buta, Max, Hasebe Midfielders: Larsson, Skhiri, Aaronson Forwards: Ngankam, Ebimbe, Gotze, Marmoush, Chaibi, Petter Hauge

Dortmund team news

Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko and Julian Ryerson are out of contention but apart from that BVB boss Edin Terzic has a fit squad.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Ozcan; Brandt, Reus, Malen; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Wofl, Meunier Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus Forwards: Haller, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Duranville

Head-to-Head Record

Borussia Dortmund have won each of their last three encounters against Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Date Match Competition 22/4/23 Dortmund 4-0 Frankfurt Bundesliga 29/10/22 Frankfurt 1-2 Dortmund Bundesliga 8/1/22 Dortmund 3-2 Frankfurt Bundesliga

