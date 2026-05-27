Today's game between Flamengo and Cusco FC will kick-off at May 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Flamengo vs Cusco FC are listed below. The match is available to watch across several platforms depending on your location.

Flamengo host Cusco FC in Group A of the Copa Libertadores, with the Brazilian giants looking to build on their position at the top of the table against a Peruvian side fighting to stay in contention.

Flamengo arrive at this fixture in uneven form. Leonardo Jardim's side were beaten 3-0 by Palmeiras in Serie A on May 24, a result that followed a 1-0 Copa Libertadores win over Estudiantes and a 1-1 draw with Athletico Paranaense. The Maracana crowd will expect a response after that heavy domestic defeat.

Cusco come into this match with a point to prove after a difficult run of results. Alejandro Orfila's side beat Atletico Grau 1-0 in the Peruvian Primera Division on May 23, but they were beaten 3-2 by Independiente Medellin in the Copa Libertadores four days earlier, a result that left them rooted to the foot of Group A.

The group standings tell the story clearly. Flamengo sit first, Cusco fourth. The Peruvians need a result to keep any realistic qualification hope alive, while Flamengo will want to cement their position at the summit.

These sides have met once before in this campaign. Flamengo won 2-0 away at Cusco in April, giving them a strong psychological footing ahead of this home tie.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo vs Cusco FC live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Flamengo vs Cusco FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Flamengo head into this fixture without any listed injuries or suspensions. Leonardo Jardim's projected XI includes Andrew in goal, with a back line of Danilo, Vitao, Emerson Royal, and Ayrton Lucas. Nicolas de la Cruz, Evertton Araujo, and Saul Niguez are named in midfield, while Luiz Araujo, Gonzalo Plata, and Bruno Henrique make up the attacking unit.

Cusco FC also carry no reported injury or suspension concerns into this match. Alejandro Orfila's projected XI features Andy Vidal in goal, with a defence of Marlon Ruidias, Carlos Gamarra, Aldair Fuentes, and Jose Zevallos. Diego Soto, Carlos Diez, Nicolas Silva, and Gabriel Carabajal are named in midfield, with Lucas Colitto and Jose Manzaneda leading the attack.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Flamengo have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Serie A loss to Palmeiras on May 24, which followed a 1-0 Copa Libertadores victory over Estudiantes. They also drew 1-1 with Athletico Paranaense in Serie A and lost 2-0 to Vitoria in the cup, with their other win coming at Gremio, a 1-0 Serie A result on May 10. That Palmeiras defeat is the low point of a run that has lacked consistency across competitions.

Cusco FC have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Primera Division win over Atletico Grau on May 23, but they were beaten 3-2 by Independiente Medellin in the Copa Libertadores on May 21. They lost 1-0 to Sport Boys in the league and drew 1-1 with both Los Chankas and Estudiantes in their other matches. Cusco have scored five goals and conceded six across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record

FLA Last match CUS 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Cusco FC 0 - 2 Flamengo 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these sides came in the Copa Libertadores group stage on April 9, 2026, when Cusco FC hosted Flamengo and lost 2-0. That result gives Flamengo the only win across the available head-to-head data, and they travel into this home fixture having already demonstrated their superiority in the tie.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Flamengo sit top of the table in first place, with Cusco FC fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Cusco FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: