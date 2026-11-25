How to watch Ferencvaros vs NK Celje with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Groupama Arena

Ferencvaros host NK Celje at the Groupama Arena in Budapest in a Europa League league-phase fixture.

The home side arrive in the top four of the table, a position built on a strong run in Europe. Balazs Borbely's team beat AC Milan 2-0 in this competition earlier this month.

Domestic life has been less smooth. Ferencvaros lost 3-1 at Gyori ETO in the NB I on 21 November, ending a run of four straight wins.

Celje come to Hungary in a very different spot in the table, sitting 25th, but with plenty of confidence. Zoran Zeljkovic's side won 3-2 at Sturm Graz in their previous European outing.

The Slovenian team have won all five of their latest matches in all competitions. That run includes a 2-0 win over Brinje Grosuplje in the Prva Liga on 22 November.

Here is what you need to know about the TV channel, live stream and kick-off time for the match.

Official broadcast information for Ferencvaros vs NK Celje is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once confirmed.

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