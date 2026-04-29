Today's game between Estudiantes and Flamengo will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Estudiantes vs Flamengo are listed below.

Fubo and beIN SPORTS are among the broadcasters carrying the match, with beIN SPORTS Connect and Fanatiz also offering live stream access.

Estudiantes and Flamengo meet in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with the Argentine side hosting the Brazilian giants in what shapes up as a decisive continental fixture.

Estudiantes have been solid domestically, winning three of their last five Liga Profesional outings, but their Copa Libertadores campaign has demanded careful squad management alongside those league commitments. They head into this match sitting second in Group A.

Flamengo arrive in the kind of form that makes them dangerous in any competition. Five wins from their last five matches across all competitions tell a story of a squad firing on all cylinders, with a 4-1 dismantling of Independiente Medellin in their most recent Libertadores outing underlining their continental ambitions.

The two clubs met twice in this same competition back in September 2025, with Estudiantes winning the home leg 1-0 and Flamengo taking their home fixture 2-1. That history adds an extra layer of edge to the rematch.

Flamengo currently top Group A, which makes this a direct confrontation between first and second. Estudiantes will know that a win could shift the table in their favour, while Flamengo will want to extend their advantage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Estudiantes ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

The situation is the same for Flamengo, with no confirmed absences or projected XI available at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Estudiantes have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, going unbeaten in that run. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Talleres in the Liga Profesional on April 25, and they beat Instituto 1-0 away from home the week before. In Copa Libertadores action, they defeated Cusco FC 2-1 and drew 1-1 with Independiente Medellin. Three wins, two draws, and no defeats across those five games reflects a consistent if not always convincing run of form.

Flamengo have won all five of their most recent matches, making them one of the form sides in South American football right now. Their last outing was a 4-0 away win at Atletico MG in Serie A on April 26, and they beat Independiente Medellin 4-1 in the Copa Libertadores on April 17. They have also won against Vitoria, Bahia, and Fluminense in that stretch, scoring 13 goals and conceding just four across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record

EST Last 2 matches FLA 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Estudiantes 1 - 0 Flamengo

Flamengo 2 - 1 Estudiantes 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on September 26, 2025, when Estudiantes beat Flamengo 1-0 at home in the Copa Libertadores. Before that, Flamengo won 2-1 when the sides met in Rio on September 19, 2025. Across the two recorded meetings in this dataset, each side has taken one win, with Estudiantes holding the advantage on aggregate.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Flamengo sit first and Estudiantes are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: