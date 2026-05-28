Today's game between Egypt and Russia will kick-off at May 28, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Egypt vs Russia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Egypt and Russia meet in a pre-World Cup friendly on May 28, with the Pharaohs using the occasion to sharpen their preparations ahead of a Group G campaign that begins against Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 15.

For Egypt, the stakes beyond the result are clear. Mohamed Salah, who recently brought the curtain down on his Liverpool career, is expected to lead the attack as the Pharaohs build momentum ahead of their first World Cup group stage matches against Belgium, New Zealand, and Iran.

Egypt arrive in reasonable form. A goalless draw with Spain in their most recent outing showed defensive solidity, and a convincing 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia earlier in March demonstrated their attacking capability in friendlies.

Russia, meanwhile, have been active in the international window. They drew 0-0 with Mali in their last match and claimed a 3-1 win over Nicaragua before that, suggesting a side that can be dangerous on the counter but inconsistent across 90 minutes.

This fixture offers both sides a final opportunity to build fitness and cohesion before the intensity of competitive football returns. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Egypt vs Russia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either Egypt or Russia ahead of this friendly. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the Pharaohs, and no probable lineup has been confirmed by the coaching staff. Russia are in a similar position, with no squad updates provided at this stage. Further information will be added closer to kick-off as both camps release their selections.

Form

Egypt head into this match with a mixed recent record of one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last five outings, with one additional win taking their tally to two victories in that run. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Spain, a creditable display against strong opposition. Before that, they beat Saudi Arabia 4-0, scoring all four goals in an impressive attacking performance. Their two Africa Cup of Nations defeats, a 1-0 loss to Senegal and a 0-0 defeat on the scoreline to Nigeria, came during the January tournament, though they opened that campaign with a 3-2 win over Ivory Coast.

Russia have two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 0-0 against Mali, and they beat Nicaragua 3-1 in the previous fixture. A 2-0 loss to Chile in November 2025 remains their only defeat in that sequence, with a 1-1 draw against Peru sandwiched between their South American friendlies.





Head-to-Head Record

EGY Last match RUS 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Russia 3 - 1 Egypt 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting on record between these two sides in the provided data came at the 2018 World Cup, where Russia beat Egypt 3-1 in the group stage. That result, played on June 19, 2018, remains the sole head-to-head reference point, with Russia claiming a comfortable victory on home soil in what was a significant group stage fixture.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Egypt vs Russia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: