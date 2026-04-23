Today's game between Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors will kick-off at Apr 23, 2026, 7:00 PM.

The match is available to watch live on Fanatiz. Sign up at Fanatiz to live stream the game.

Boca Juniors travel to face Defensa y Justicia in the Liga Profesional, looking to build on a run of form that has seen them emerge as one of the competition's most consistent sides in recent weeks.

Boca arrive carrying serious momentum. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a victory over River Plate in El Superclasico and back-to-back Copa Libertadores wins, paint the picture of a squad firing on multiple fronts.

For Defensa y Justicia, the challenge could hardly be more daunting. They have lost three consecutive Liga Profesional matches and will need a significant improvement to trouble a Boca side in this kind of form.

The visitors' win at the Estadio Mas Monumental just days ago will do little to ease the nerves of Defensa's supporters. Boca showed in that fixture that they can perform under intense pressure, and they carry that confidence into this away trip.

Defensa will draw some hope from the head-to-head record. They beat Boca 2-1 in this exact fixture back in September 2025, proving they are capable of causing problems at home. Whether they can replicate that result against a side in far better shape is the question.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Defensa y Justicia, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Boca Juniors have also not confirmed any injury or suspension news for this fixture, and no projected XI has been released at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Defensa y Justicia arrive in poor shape, recording two wins and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Independiente in the Liga Profesional on April 18, and they also lost to Talleres and Instituto in the two fixtures before that. Their only recent bright spots were a Copa Argentina win over CA Chaco For Ever and a 2-0 league victory over Union in late March.

Boca Juniors have been in sharp form, winning four of their last five across all competitions with one draw. Their most recent match was a 1-0 win at River Plate in the Liga Profesional on April 19. They also claimed back-to-back Copa Libertadores victories over Universidad Catolica and Barcelona SC, scoring four goals and conceding none across those two games. Their only dropped points in this run came in a 1-1 draw with Independiente on April 11.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Defensa y Justicia at home in the Liga Profesional on September 27, 2025. Before that, Boca Juniors recorded a dominant 4-0 victory when the teams met in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Boca hold the stronger overall record with three wins to Defensa's two, including a 2-1 away win in July 2024 and a 0-0 draw in the Copa de la Liga Profesional in February 2024.

Standings

In the Apertura Group A table, Defensa y Justicia sit seventh while Boca Juniors are third. Both clubs are level on top of Clausura Group A, with each side occupying first position in that table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: