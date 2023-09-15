How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Def y Justicia and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors travel away to Defensa y Justicia in the league for their fourth game of the season.

Defensa y Justicia have drawn all three games of the season thus far, collecting three points while scoring three goals in the process. They come into this on the back of a 2-2 draw against Godoy Cruz and currently sit on 10th position in the league.

Ninth placed Boca Juniors come into this on the back of a 4-3 win on penalties in the Copa Argentine against Almagro. They lost their last league game against Tigre by a scoreline of 1-0. They have won one and lost two of their three games so far conceding three goals in the process.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Def y Justicia vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: September 15th, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45pm EST Venue: Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello

The game will be played at Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello, home of Defensa y Justicia, at 12:45pm ET on September 15th.

How to watch Def y Justicia vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Def y Justicia team news

The home side have a couple of injury concerns in their squad at the moment. Midfielder Kevin Gutierrez and Alexis Soto are out with injuries.

Predicted Defensa y Justicia XI: Fiermarin; Sant'Anna, Malatini, Cardona, Caceres; Escalante, Lopez; Barbona, Logarin, Duarte; Pratto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fiermarin, Bologna Defenders: Cardona, Mingo, Marco, Gissi, Caceres, Sant'Anna, Tripichio, Malatini Midfielders: Lopez, Benitez, L. Lopez, Escalante, Castellini, Alanis, Duarte, Bogarin, Ortiz Forwards: Togni, Barbona, Solari, Versaci, Beron, Fernandez, Pratto, Rios

Boca Juniors team news

The home side has a few injury and suspension concerns. Forward Luca Langoni is out with an injury.

Predicted Boca Juniors XI: Romero; Advincula, Valentini, Rojo, Figal, Fabra; Fernandez, P. Fernandez; Medina; Cavani, Merentiel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdes, Rojo, Valentini, Roncaglia, Barco, Saracchi, Fabra, Weingandt, Advincula, Blondel Midfielders: Fernandez, Campuzzano, Medina, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Gonzalez, Taborde, Bullaude Forwards: Zeballos, Cavani, Jansson, Merentiel, Benedetto, Norberta Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

Boca Juniors are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Def y Justicia in all competitions, winning two of those four games.

Date Match Competition March 7th, 2023 Boca Juniors 0-0 Def y Justicia Liga Profesional de Futbol August 22nd, 2022 Def y Justicia 0-1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional de Futbol May 11th, 2022 Boca Juniors 2-0 Def y Justicia Copa de la Liga Profesional

