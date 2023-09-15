Boca Juniors travel away to Defensa y Justicia in the league for their fourth game of the season.
Defensa y Justicia have drawn all three games of the season thus far, collecting three points while scoring three goals in the process. They come into this on the back of a 2-2 draw against Godoy Cruz and currently sit on 10th position in the league.
Ninth placed Boca Juniors come into this on the back of a 4-3 win on penalties in the Copa Argentine against Almagro. They lost their last league game against Tigre by a scoreline of 1-0. They have won one and lost two of their three games so far conceding three goals in the process.
Def y Justicia vs Boca Juniors kick-off time
|Date:
|September 15th, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:45pm EST
|Venue:
|Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello
The game will be played at Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello, home of Defensa y Justicia, at 12:45pm ET on September 15th.
How to watch Def y Justicia vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX+.
Team news & squads
Def y Justicia team news
The home side have a couple of injury concerns in their squad at the moment. Midfielder Kevin Gutierrez and Alexis Soto are out with injuries.
Predicted Defensa y Justicia XI: Fiermarin; Sant'Anna, Malatini, Cardona, Caceres; Escalante, Lopez; Barbona, Logarin, Duarte; Pratto
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fiermarin, Bologna
|Defenders:
|Cardona, Mingo, Marco, Gissi, Caceres, Sant'Anna, Tripichio, Malatini
|Midfielders:
|Lopez, Benitez, L. Lopez, Escalante, Castellini, Alanis, Duarte, Bogarin, Ortiz
|Forwards:
|Togni, Barbona, Solari, Versaci, Beron, Fernandez, Pratto, Rios
Boca Juniors team news
The home side has a few injury and suspension concerns. Forward Luca Langoni is out with an injury.
Predicted Boca Juniors XI: Romero; Advincula, Valentini, Rojo, Figal, Fabra; Fernandez, P. Fernandez; Medina; Cavani, Merentiel
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Romero, Garcia
|Defenders:
|Figal, Valdes, Rojo, Valentini, Roncaglia, Barco, Saracchi, Fabra, Weingandt, Advincula, Blondel
|Midfielders:
|Fernandez, Campuzzano, Medina, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Gonzalez, Taborde, Bullaude
|Forwards:
|Zeballos, Cavani, Jansson, Merentiel, Benedetto, Norberta Briasco
Head-to-Head Record
Boca Juniors are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Def y Justicia in all competitions, winning two of those four games.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 7th, 2023
|Boca Juniors 0-0 Def y Justicia
|Liga Profesional de Futbol
|August 22nd, 2022
|Def y Justicia 0-1 Boca Juniors
|Liga Profesional de Futbol
|May 11th, 2022
|Boca Juniors 2-0 Def y Justicia
|Copa de la Liga Profesional