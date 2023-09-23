How to watch the MLS match between DC United and New York, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United are set to host New York Red Bulls at Audi Field in their next MLS fixture in the Eastern Conference.

The home side are coming into this fixture on the back of three back-to-back draws in the league where they have scored just one goal. DC United are currently in ninth position with 36 points from 30 games, having picked up 9 wins in the process. They have scored 38 goals and conceded 39 in the process.

New York Red Bulls are currently second last in the table with 31 points from 29 games. They have scored the second fewest goals (24) in the league so far. The Red Bulls have drawn their last two games in the league and won the previous encounter between the two sides just a month ago.

DC United vs New York kick-off time

Date: September 23rd, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm EST Venue: Audi Field

How to watch DC United vs New York online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

DC United have a few injury concerns as goalkeeper Tyler Miller is sidelined for at least 4-6 weeks, Martin Rodriguez is out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL), while Mohanad Jeahze is out for the season with a calf injury. Nigel Robertha is also sidelined with an adductor issue.

DC United predicted XI: Miller; Ruan, Birnbaum, Williams, Hines-Ike; Ku-DiPietro, Durkin, Pirani; Dajome, Benteke, Santos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Miller, Bono, Zamudio Defenders: Pines, Hines-Ike, Birnbaum, Williams, Davis, Greene, Samake, Ruan, Najar Midfielders: Durkin, Palsson, O'Brien, Pirani, Klich, Canouse, Ku-DiPietro, Asad, Santos Forwards: Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fajardo, Hurtado, Dajome, Fletcher

New York team news

Serge Ngoma (hamstring) and Steven Sserwadda (knee) are still sidelined due to respective injury problems while Lewis Morgan is out after undergoing successful hip surgery.

New York Red Bulls predicted XI: Coronel; Duncan, Reyes, Nealis, Tolkin; Fernandez, Edelman, Amaya, Luquinhas; Barlow, Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders: Reyes, Ndam, Nocita, Tolkin, Ofori, Reid, Duncan, S. Nealis Midfielders: Mina, Edelman, Yearwood, Stroud, Sserwadda, Estrela, Luquinhas, Amaya, Carmona, Fernandez, Harper Forwards: Vanzier, Manoel, Burke, Cabezas, Barlow, Hall

Head-to-Head Record

DC United are winless in their last four encounters with New York Red Bulls in all competitions, having picked up just one point from those games. The New York side has won three of their four fixtures.

Date Match Competition August 21, 2023 New York 1-0 DC United MLS May 10, 2023 New York 1-0 DC United US Open August 7, 2022 DC United 0-0 New York MLS May 29, 2022 New York 4-2 DC United MLS

