How to watch Cruzeiro vs Palmeiras with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 35 18 Nov 2026 - 18:30

Cruzeiro host Palmeiras in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. With both clubs sitting in the top three, this is a direct contest between two sides with genuine title ambitions.

Cruzeiro arrive in strong form under coach Artur Jorge, having won four of their last five Serie A matches. Their recent run includes a 3-2 win over Bahia and a 1-0 victory against Atletico MG away from home.

Palmeiras, managed by Abel Ferreira, have been equally impressive. They come into this game on a four-match winning run across all competitions, including a 6-1 dismantling of Remo in the league.

The two sides have met four times in the past two years in Serie A, producing tight, competitive matches. Their most recent encounter ended 1-1, a result that reflects how closely matched these clubs have been.

Palmeiras sit second in Serie A, one place above Cruzeiro in third. A win for either side could shift the standings significantly with the season in its final stretch.

Read on for full details on how to watch Cruzeiro vs Palmeiras live.

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