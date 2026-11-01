How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 15 1 Nov 2026 - 20:10 Estadio Banorte

Cruz Azul host Leon at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits two clubs with contrasting recent form against each other.

Joel Huiqui's side arrive in strong shape, having won three of their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 victory at Queretaro FC, a result that keeps them firmly in the conversation for the top positions in the Apertura table.

Cruz Azul have been particularly productive in front of goal lately, putting five past FC Juarez and following that with wins at Pachuca and Queretaro. The home side will be looking to extend that run at Estadio Banorte.

Leon arrive with a more mixed record. Ignacio Ambriz's side drew 1-1 with Toluca in their most recent outing, and their form across the last five games shows two wins, two draws, and one defeat. A 3-5 loss to CF America earlier in that run points to defensive vulnerabilities that Cruz Azul will want to exploit.

In the Apertura standings, Cruz Azul sit fourth while Leon are seventh, meaning the hosts have the edge in the table but cannot afford complacency against a side capable of producing results on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon live.

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