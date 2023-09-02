Cruz Azul vs América: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and América, as well as kick-off time and team news

The Clásico Joven, a derby encounter between two Mexico City sides, Cruz Azul and Club America, is set to take place in the next round of Liga MX.

Cruz Azul are currently second last in the table with just one win out of six games. They have conceded twice as many goals as they have scored this season and have collected just four points so far. They come into this on the back of their first win of the season, a 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Club America are currently eighth in the table with two wins in five games, having collected eight points in the process. They have a game in hand and come into this one on the back of a 1-1 draw against Leon.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs América kick-off time

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:40pm ET Venue: Estadio Azteca

The game will be played at Estadio Azteca, home of both Cruz Azul and America, at 11:40pm ET on September 2.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs América online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on TUDN, fuboTV and Univision.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

With no fresh injury concerns, the home side in this derby have all the players available for selection.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Gutierrez, Jiminez, Rivero Forwards: Rotondi, Moises, Antuna, Huescas, Sepulveda, Cambindo, Morales

América team news

Forward Jonathan Rodriguez is unavailable for selection but the rest of the squad is fit for the game.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jiminez, Palestina Defenders: Reyes, Caceres, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, dos Santos, Valdes Forwards: Rodriguez, Laines, Zendejas, Suarez, Quinones, Martin, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

The games between the two sides are well fought. In their last five encounters, Cruz Azul and America have both won two games each while drawing one.

Date Match Competition April 16th, 2023 Cruz Azul 1-3 America Liga MX December 28th, 2022 Cruz Azul 2-1 America Friendly August 21st, 2022 America 7-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX

