Today's game between Croatia and Slovenia will kick-off at Jun 7, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Croatia vs Slovenia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this friendly are listed below.

Croatia and Slovenia meet in an international friendly as both sides round out their preparations before the summer. The Vatreni take on their Balkan neighbours in what serves as Croatia's second and final pre-tournament warm-up match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Croatia arrive carrying the weight of a difficult outing. Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score his 90th international goal as Belgium beat the Vatreni 2-0 in Rijeka last Monday, a result that will have given Zlatko Dalić plenty to think about before his squad flies to North America. Croatia are in Group L alongside England, Panama, and Ghana, and the clock is ticking.

Despite that defeat, there is genuine belief within the Croatian camp. Luka Modrić, now 40 and heading into what is widely expected to be his final World Cup, has spoken about the strength of the squad's unity. The Vatreni recorded three consecutive wins in UEFA World Cup qualification before their recent friendly run, and the core of this group knows how to perform on the biggest stages.

Slovenia, meanwhile, are not at the World Cup this summer. They failed to qualify from their UEFA group, finishing their campaign with draws against Sweden and Switzerland and a damaging 2-0 home loss to Kosovo. For manager Boštjan Cesar, this fixture is about momentum and building confidence ahead of the next competitive cycle.

Jan Oblak remains the foundation of the Slovenian side, and Benjamin Šeško's relationship with the national team setup has been a talking point. Cesar has publicly questioned why Šeško has repeatedly been unavailable for international duty while remaining fit for his club. Whether the striker features here will be closely watched.

Slovenia did show they can cause problems going forward. They beat Montenegro 3-2 in their most recent outing back in March, a result that demonstrated attacking intent even if the broader picture of their qualifying campaign was disappointing.

For US viewers wanting to catch this pre-World Cup friendly, TV channel and live stream options are available below.

How to watch Croatia vs Slovenia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for Croatia ahead of this fixture. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the available data, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Slovenia are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Form

Croatia have won three of their last five matches, with two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-0 loss to Belgium on June 2, and before that they fell 3-1 to Brazil in a friendly on April 1. On the positive side, they beat Colombia 2-1 in March and won back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Montenegro and the Faroe Islands, both by a 3-2 and 3-1 scoreline respectively. Across those five matches, Croatia scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Slovenia have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Montenegro on March 31, and they drew 1-1 with Sweden in World Cup qualifying in November. They lost 1-0 to Hungary in March and 2-0 to Kosovo in qualifying, and drew 0-0 with Switzerland in October 2025. Slovenia scored four goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides was a 1-1 draw in a friendly on March 26, 2022. Before that, Croatia beat Slovenia 3-0 at home in a World Cup qualifier in September 2021, while Slovenia won 1-0 when the fixture was played in Ljubljana in March of that same year. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Croatia have won two, Slovenia one, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Croatia vs Slovenia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: