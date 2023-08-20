Coritiba vs Flamengo: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Coritiba and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Three-time Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo will be away to 18th-placed Coritiba in a Serie A game.

The hosts, Coritiba are in the relegation zone as they are placed 18th in the league table with just three wins from 19 games and 11 defeats. Coxa come into this on the back of a 3-1 loss to Corinthians.

Flamengo have had a mixed bag of results in their last five games in the lead-up to this trip. The eight-time Brazilian champions are currently fourth in the table with nine wins and five losses from 19 games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Coritiba vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date: August 20th, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 PM ET Venue: Estadio Couto Pereira

The game will be played at Estadio Couto Pereira, home of Coritiba, at 3:00 pm ET on August 20.

How to watch Coritiba vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on Paramount+, Fanatiz, and Vix+.

Team news & squads

Coritiba team news

The home side has a clean bill of health and there are no suspension concerns.

Predicted Coritiba XI: Gabriel; Batista, Kuscevic, Henrique, Luis; Fransergio; Robson, Gomez, Bianqui, Moreno; Diogo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gabriel, Polli, Marcao, Morisco Defenders: Kuscevic, Reynaldo, Pedroso, Antonio, Thalisson, Henrique, Dombroski, Jamerson, Luis, Natanael, Hayner, Batista Midfielders: Andrey, Gomes, Farias, Liziero, Gomez, Fransergio, Bianqui, Moreno, Boschilia, Silva Forwards: Barbosa, Garcez, Cesar, Assis, Ronier, Pinho, Diogo, Edu, Robson

Flamengo team news

Flamengo have just one player out due to injury. Center-back Gabriel Noga is unavailable as he recovers from a knee injury.

Predicted Flamengo XI: Cunha; Varela, Bruno, Pereira, Luis; Gerson, Pulgar; Hugo, De Arrascaeta, Henrique; Barbosa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha, Santos, Kaua Santos Defenders: Pereira, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, Luiz, Matheuzinho, Wesley, Varela Midfielders: Allan, Pulgar, Maia, Jesus, Gerson, Hugo, Arrascaeta, Riberio Forwards: Everton, Henrique, Barbosa, Araujo, Pedro, Luiz

Head-to-Head Record

Flamengo have won four of the last five matchups between the two sides in all competitions. Jorge Sampaoli's side won the recent encounter 3-0 against the home side.

Date Match Competition April 17th, 2023 Flamengo 3-0 Coritiba Brasileiro Serie A November 7th, 2022 Coritiba 1-0 Flamengo Brasileiro Serie A July 17th, 2022 Flamengo 2-0 Coritiba Brasileiro Serie A June 17th, 2022 Flamengo 2-0 Coritiba Copa do Brasil June 11th, 2022 Coritiba 0-1 Flamengo Copa do Brasil

Useful links