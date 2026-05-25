Today's game between Coritiba and Bahia will kick-off at May 25, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Coritiba vs Bahia will be broadcast live across the following platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Coritiba host Bahia in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the Brazilian top flight season builds momentum.

Coritiba arrive at this match having produced one of the results of the weekend, a commanding 3-0 win over Santos that gave Fernando Seabra's side a real boost. That victory came amid extraordinary scenes, with Neymar substituted by mistake during the defeat, sparking a furious confrontation on the touchline.

The win over Santos was not just about the scoreline. Coritiba had been struggling for consistency, losing three of their previous four games before that result, and the three points will have done plenty for confidence in the dressing room.

Bahia, managed by Rogerio Ceni, come into this fixture without a win in their last three outings across all competitions. A draw with Gremio in their most recent Serie A outing keeps them within touching distance of the top half, but Ceni will want a sharper performance here.

The two clubs sit close together in the Serie A table, which gives this match a competitive edge that goes beyond routine mid-season fixtures.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this game live, the TV channel options, and the confirmed kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Coritiba vs Bahia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Coritiba are managed by Fernando Seabra, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The projected XI has not been released at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Bahia head coach Rogerio Ceni also has no confirmed absences listed at this point. As with Coritiba, further squad updates are expected to be provided ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Coritiba's recent form tells the story of a side that has been inconsistent but capable of sharp performances. Their record across the last five matches reads one win, one draw, and three defeats, yet that single win came in emphatic fashion, a 3-0 victory over Santos that followed a 0-2 Cup defeat to the same opponents days earlier. A 2-2 draw with Internacional showed they can compete with stronger sides, though losses to Vitoria and Gremio before that had raised questions about defensive solidity.

Bahia have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent Serie A outing ended 1-1 against Gremio, continuing a pattern of dropped points. A 2-2 draw with Sao Paulo and another against Santos earlier in the run suggest they are scoring goals, but Ceni's side have conceded freely and have not managed a clean sheet in this stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-4 victory for Bahia at Coritiba's ground in September 2023, a result that underlines the away side's ability to perform in this fixture. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Bahia hold the stronger record, winning three times to Coritiba's one, with one draw. Bahia have scored more freely in these encounters and have generally had the upper hand when the two sides have met in Serie A.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Bahia sit seventh and Coritiba are placed eighth, meaning both clubs are separated by a single position and the outcome of this fixture could directly affect the order in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coritiba vs Bahia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: