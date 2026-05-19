Today's game between Coquimbo Unido and Tolima will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Coquimbo Unido vs Tolima are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access this Copa Libertadores fixture through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Fubo offers broad coverage of South American football and is a reliable choice for catching this group stage tie. Fanatiz is a dedicated Latin American football streaming platform and provides a strong alternative for fans of the continental game. beIN SPORTS Connect rounds out the options for viewers who already subscribe to that network.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming platforms, a Virtual Private Network can help you work around geo-restrictions. A VPN lets you connect to a server in a supported country and stream the match as normal through your preferred service.

Coquimbo Unido host Tolima in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with both clubs knowing the weight of what is at stake in Group B.

Tolima arrive as the group leaders, and their form across recent weeks justifies that standing. Three wins from their last five matches in all competitions, including a 3-0 Copa Libertadores victory over Nacional, point to a side that has handled the pressure of continental football with composure.

For Coquimbo, this fixture carries a particular edge. They were beaten 3-0 by Tolima in the reverse fixture at the end of April, a result that left them with ground to make up. Since then, they have bounced back with wins over Universitario de Deportes in the Copa Libertadores and Audax Italiano in the Primera Division, which suggests they have not let that heavy defeat define their campaign.

Coquimbo sit second in Group B, and a positive result here would reshape the standings at a critical point in the competition. They will need to be sharper in front of goal than they were in Colombia, where Tolima barely gave them a foothold.

Tolima, for their part, will be wary of the shift in dynamic that comes with travelling. Their only defeat in the last five games came on the road against Atletico Nacional, and Coquimbo will look to exploit any similar vulnerability on home soil.

The Chilean side have won their last two matches and carry confidence into this game. Whether that translates against a Tolima outfit that has conceded just two goals across their last five outings remains the central question.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Coquimbo Unido vs Tolima, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Coquimbo Unido vs Tolima with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Coquimbo Unido ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tolima also have no confirmed squad information available at this time. Injury and suspension details, along with any projected lineup, will be published as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Coquimbo Unido have recorded three wins and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a comfortable 3-0 victory over Audax Italiano in the Primera Division on May 16, which followed a 2-1 Copa Libertadores win over Universitario de Deportes. Those back-to-back wins represent a strong recovery after a difficult spell that included a 3-1 defeat to Colo Colo and the 3-0 loss to Tolima in the reverse fixture of this tie.

Tolima head into this game with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Atletico Nacional in the Primera A on May 16, though that followed a run of three wins in four, including a 3-0 Copa Libertadores victory over Nacional on May 7. Tolima have scored seven goals and conceded just two across the five-match stretch, a record that reflects a defence that has been difficult to break down.





Head-to-Head Record

COQ Last match TOL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Tolima 3 - 0 Coquimbo Unido 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the dataset took place on April 29, 2026, when Tolima hosted Coquimbo Unido in the Copa Libertadores and won 3-0. That result gave Tolima a commanding advantage in the group and left Coquimbo with a deficit to overturn. This return fixture is the second meeting between the clubs in the current competition.

Standings

In Group B of the Copa Libertadores, Tolima sit top of the table while Coquimbo Unido are second. The gap between the two sides makes this fixture a direct contest for group leadership, with Coquimbo needing a win to apply real pressure on the Colombian side's position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coquimbo Unido vs Tolima today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: