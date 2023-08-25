Columbus vs Toronto: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Columbus Crew are up against 14th-placed Toronto FC in their latest game in the MLS.
The one-time US Open Cup winners are currently fifth in the table with 39 points from 24 games so far. They are just a point behind Philadelphia, although they have played a game more. The home team is currently the highest goalscoring team in the Eastern Conference with 48 goals scored.
Toronto are currently second last in the table having picked up just 19 points from 25 games so far. They have only managed three wins until now and are the lowest-scoring side in the Eastern Conference.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Columbus vs Toronto kick-off time
|Date:
|August 26th, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm EST
|Venue:
|Lower.com Field
The game will be played at Lower.com Field, home of Columbus Crew, at 7:30 pm ET on August 25.
How to watch Columbus vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
Columbus team news
The two-time MLS Cup winners have one injury concern as Will Sands is out but the rest of the squad is available for selection.
Predicted Columbus XI: Schulte; Zawadski, Amundsen, Moreira; Gressel, Morris, Matan, Nagbe, Yeboah; Hernandez, Ramirez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schulte, Scott, Bush
|Defenders:
|Vallecilla, Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Farsi, Moreira
|Midfielders:
|Morris, Nagbe, Zawadski, Parente, Gressel, Diaz
|Forwards:
|Rossi, Matan, Yeboah, Molino, Arfsten, Hernandez, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez
Toronto team news
The away side has two injury concerns going into this game as goalkeeper Sean Johnson and forward Adama Diomande are both out and Petretta is suspended for the game.
Predicted Toronto XI: Romero; Servania, O'Neill, Mabika, Franklin; Ibarra, Osorio, Bradley; Bernardeschi, Owusu, Marshall
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ranjitsingh, Romero, Gavran
|Defenders:
|Rosted, Mabika, O'Neill, Gutierrez, Antonoglu, Marshall-Rutty, Franklin
|Midfielders:
|Ibarra, Coello, Osorio, Servania, Bradley, Thompson, Blessing, Vazquez
|Forwards:
|Insigne, Bernardeschi, Kerr, Mailula, Owusu, Mbongue, Sapong
Head-to-Head Record
Columbus Crew have won three of the last four games against Toronto FC with a scoreline of 2-1. The recent matchup between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 12th, 2023
|Toronto 1-1 Columbus
|MLS
|June 30th, 2022
|Toronto 1-2 Columbus
|MLS
|March 13th, 2022
|Columbus 2-1 Toronto
|MLS
|May 30th, 2021
|Columbus 2-1 Toronto
|MLS