How to watch the MLS match between Colorado and Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bottom placed Colorado Rapids are set to host third place Seattle Sounders in their next MLS game.

Colorado come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over New England Revolution, making it their fourth win of the season. Colarado have collected 22 points from 27 games so far with 13 losses and just 18 goals scores in those games.

Seattle Sounders are six point behind table toppers Saint Louis City SC. They come into this game on the back of two consecutive draws against FC Dallas and Portland Timbers respectively. They have 42 points from 29 games and have lost just five games, second lowest in the competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colorado vs Sounders kick-off time

Date: September 20th, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30pm EST Venue: DSG Park

The game will be played at DSG Park, home of Colorado Rapids, at 9:30pm ET on September 20.

How to watch Colorado vs Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Colorado team news

Colorado will miss Jack Price because of an Achilles issue whereas Max is still suspended following betting allegations. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Predicted Colorado XI: Yarbrough; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxso, Gutman; Ronan, Leyva; Galvan, Bassett, Priso; Rubio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders: Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Anderson, Keita, Markanic, Abubakar Midfielders: Alves, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards: Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral

Sounders team news

Midfielders Keyln Rowe and Dylan Teves are unavailable due to injury but the rest of the squad are available for selection against Colorado.

Predicted Seattle Sounders XI: Frei; A Roldan, Ragen, Arreaga, Tolo; Rusnak, Paulo; Roldan, Lodeiro, Chu; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Cleveland Defenders: Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders: Lodeiro, Rusnak, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva Forwards: Montero, Heber, Ruidiaz, Morris

Head-to-Head Record

Seattle Sounders have won the last two encounters between the two sides, winning the previous one by 4-0 margin. The visitors have lost just one of their last seven games against Colorado with that win coming in a home game.

Date Match Competition February 27th, 2023 Seattle Sounders 4-0 Colorado Rapids MLS July 24th, 2022 Seattle Sounders 2-1 Colorado Rapids MLS May 23rd, 2022 Colorado Rapids 1-0 Seattle Sounders MLS

