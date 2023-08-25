Cincinnati vs NYCFC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cincinnati FC are up against New York City FC in the league in a bid to extend their lead at the top.
The Ohio side is currently at the top of the table in the Eastern Conference with 51 points from 24 games having won 15 games and lost just three so far, scoring 39 goals in the process. They come into this on the back of a loss against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the semi-finals of the US Open Cup on penalties following a six goal thriller.
New York City FC are currently 13th in the table with 26 points from 25 games and just five wins during this time. They are currently on a three game winless streak in the league and come into this on the back of a 2-0 loss to Minnesota.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Cincinnati vs NYCFC kick-off time
|Date:
|August 25th, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30pm ET
|Venue:
|TQL Stadium
The game will be played at TQL Stadium, home of Cincinnati FC, at 7:30pm ET on August 25.
How to watch Cincinnati vs NYCFC online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
Cincinnati team news
The home side has a clean bill of health with all players available for selection following their US Open semi-finals.
Predicted Cincinnati XI: Kann; Miazga, Murphy, Hagglund; Arias, Moreno, Acosta, Nwobodo, Barreal; Boupendza, Vazquez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Celentano, Louro, Kann, Walters
|Defenders:
|Mosquera, Miazga, Hagglund, Murphy, Akpunonu, Aghedo, Foster, Arias, Powell, Gaddis, Halsey
|Midfielders:
|Angulo, Nwobodo, Moreno, Pinto, Jiminez, Acosta, Kubo, Valenzuela
|Forwards:
|Barreal, Vazquez, Boupendza, Santos, Ordonez, Badji
NYCFC team news
The former MLS Cup winners have a clean health bill as well with all players available for selection.
Predicted NYCFC XI: Barraza; Gray, Martins, Risa, Cufre; Sands, Parks; Pellegrini, Moralez, Rodriguez; Bakrar
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Barraza, Freese, Mizell
|Defenders:
|Martins, Sands, Risa, Chanot, Owusu, Benalcazar, Cufre, O'Toole, McFarlance, Gray, Illenic, Turnbull, Baiera
|Midfielders:
|Parks, Perea, Haak, Morales, Shore, Rodriguez, Ledezma, Moralez, Carrizo
|Forwards:
|Magno, Pellegrini, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Jiminez, Bakrar, Segal
Head-to-Head Record
New York City FC have not won any of their previous four games against Cincinnati FC in all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 1st, 2023
|NYCFC 1-3 Cincinnati FC
|MLS
|May 11th, 2023
|Cincinnati FC 1-0 NYCFC
|Leagues Cup
|September 8th, 2022
|NYCFC 1-1 Cincinnati FC
|MLS