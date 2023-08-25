Cincinnati vs NYCFC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Cincinnati and NYCFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cincinnati FC are up against New York City FC in the league in a bid to extend their lead at the top.

The Ohio side is currently at the top of the table in the Eastern Conference with 51 points from 24 games having won 15 games and lost just three so far, scoring 39 goals in the process. They come into this on the back of a loss against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the semi-finals of the US Open Cup on penalties following a six goal thriller.

New York City FC are currently 13th in the table with 26 points from 25 games and just five wins during this time. They are currently on a three game winless streak in the league and come into this on the back of a 2-0 loss to Minnesota.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cincinnati vs NYCFC kick-off time

Date: August 25th, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET Venue: TQL Stadium

The game will be played at TQL Stadium, home of Cincinnati FC, at 7:30pm ET on August 25.

How to watch Cincinnati vs NYCFC online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Cincinnati team news

The home side has a clean bill of health with all players available for selection following their US Open semi-finals.

Predicted Cincinnati XI: Kann; Miazga, Murphy, Hagglund; Arias, Moreno, Acosta, Nwobodo, Barreal; Boupendza, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Kann, Walters Defenders: Mosquera, Miazga, Hagglund, Murphy, Akpunonu, Aghedo, Foster, Arias, Powell, Gaddis, Halsey Midfielders: Angulo, Nwobodo, Moreno, Pinto, Jiminez, Acosta, Kubo, Valenzuela Forwards: Barreal, Vazquez, Boupendza, Santos, Ordonez, Badji

NYCFC team news

The former MLS Cup winners have a clean health bill as well with all players available for selection.

Predicted NYCFC XI: Barraza; Gray, Martins, Risa, Cufre; Sands, Parks; Pellegrini, Moralez, Rodriguez; Bakrar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Mizell Defenders: Martins, Sands, Risa, Chanot, Owusu, Benalcazar, Cufre, O'Toole, McFarlance, Gray, Illenic, Turnbull, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Perea, Haak, Morales, Shore, Rodriguez, Ledezma, Moralez, Carrizo Forwards: Magno, Pellegrini, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Jiminez, Bakrar, Segal

Head-to-Head Record

New York City FC have not won any of their previous four games against Cincinnati FC in all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 1st, 2023 NYCFC 1-3 Cincinnati FC MLS May 11th, 2023 Cincinnati FC 1-0 NYCFC Leagues Cup September 8th, 2022 NYCFC 1-1 Cincinnati FC MLS

