Chelsea vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Chelsea and West Ham United add another chapter to their long-standing London rivalry as the two English outfits square off in a feisty Premier League battle.

Chelsea defeated city rivals Tottenham Hotspur in an illustrious showing against Ange Postecoglou's men winning the encounter 2-0. With four games left for the season to end, the Blues would be vying to pick up maximum points and keep rising in the Premier League rankings.

West Ham United continue their hunt for a win as David Moyes' men are without a victory in their previous three domestic clashes. The Hammers managed to hold Liverpool to a stalemate at the London Stadium last weekend as they face another daunting challenge in Chelsea.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea welcome West Ham United to the iconic Stamford Bridge on May 5, 2024.

The kick-off for the two sides is slated for 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Chelsea and West Ham United will be available to watch on Peacock in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea's packed infirmary consists of multiple injury victims including the likes of Enzo Fernandez (hernia), Wesley Fofana (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Raheem Sterling (back), Malo Gusto (knee), Ben Chilwell (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Thiago Silva (groin) and Robert Sanchez (unspecified).

Pochettino's men suffered another setback with young defender Alfie Gilchrist hobbling off the pitch against Spurs putting his participation in doubt.

Summer signing Christopher Nkunku is reportedly back in training after another injury layoff but the game could come too soon for him and English defender Levi Colwill who's also back training with Pochettino's side.

Nicolas Jackson scored his 11th goal of the campaign as the African forward continues to shine despite some early struggles in the Premier League.

Jackson will be supported by Cole Palmer in attack with the former Man City employee enjoying a scintillating domestic campaign with 20 goals and nine assists in 29 games.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gilchrist, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Castledine Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

West Ham team news

Moyes' side are enjoying a contrary fate than their city-rivals as Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd is the solitary player ruled out for the visitors.

The Hammers were sweating over the presence of Dinos Mavropanos (knock) and George Earthy (concussion) before the fixture, but the duo are tipped to return in time to face Chelsea at the Bridge.

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio



Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Aug 2023 West Ham 3-1 Chelsea Premier League 11 Feb 2023 West Ham 1-1 Chelsea P remier League 3 Sept 2022 Chelsea 2-1 West Ham P remier League 24 Apr 2022 Chelsea 1-0 West Ham P remier League 4 Dec 2021 West Ham 3-2 Chelsea P remier League

Useful links