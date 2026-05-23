LaLiga - LaLiga Abanca Balaidos

Today's game between Celta Vigo and Sevilla will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Celta Vigo vs Sevilla are listed below. The match is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and ESPN Select.

Celta Vigo host Sevilla at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine stakes for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch. Sixth place for the hosts and 13th for the visitors means the table tells two very different stories heading into this one.

Claudio Giraldez's side have been difficult to read in recent weeks. Back-to-back wins over Elche and Atletico Madrid earlier this month showed what this squad is capable of, but a defeat at Levante and a draw with Athletic Bilbao have since taken the edge off that momentum. They come into this game needing a result to protect their European position.

Sevilla arrive at Balaidos off the back of a 1-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid, where Vinicius Junior's first-half strike proved the difference. That result stings, but Luis Garcia's side had built real confidence before it, winning three of their previous four LaLiga matches against Real Sociedad, Espanyol, and Villarreal.

For Sevilla, 13th place is not where they expected to be at this stage of the campaign, and a win on the road would do much to ease the pressure that has gathered around the club in recent months.

Balaidos is rarely a comfortable venue for visiting sides, and Celta will draw confidence from their own supporters. Whether Sevilla can produce another strong away display after the disappointment against Madrid is the question that shapes this game.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Celta Vigo vs Sevilla live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Sevilla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Celta Vigo head into this match without Carl Starfelt and Miguel Roman through injury, while Claudio Giraldez has no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI has Ionut Andrei Radu in goal, with a back line of Yoel Lago, Marcos Alonso, Javi Rodriguez, and Sergio Carreira, and Ferran Jutgla, Ilaix Moriba, Javi Rueda, Williot Swedberg, Fer Lopez, and Borja Iglesias making up the rest of the starting lineup.

Sevilla travel to Vigo without Marcao through injury, and Juanlu Sanchez is suspended and unavailable for Luis Garcia. The projected XI features Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal behind a defence that includes Jose Angel Carmona, Gabriel Suazo, Andres Castrin, and Kike Salas, with Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Oso, Nemanja Gudelj, Neal Maupay, and Akor Adams completing the side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Celta have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga outings, scoring seven goals and conceding seven in the process. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao, which followed a 2-3 loss at Levante. The high point of that recent run was a composed 1-0 win away at Atletico Madrid, a result that underlined the quality this squad possesses when it performs at its best.

Sevilla arrive with three wins from their last five league matches, though their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Real Madrid. Before that, they had won three straight, including a 2-3 victory away at Villarreal and a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad. Across the five games, Sevilla have scored seven goals and conceded five, and that winning sequence before the Madrid defeat shows a side capable of stringing results together on the road.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Celta Vigo at Sevilla's ground in January 2026, a result that will give Giraldez's squad belief ahead of this one. The series across the last five LaLiga encounters has been closely contested, with both clubs taking two wins apiece and one match ending in a draw. Celta claimed a 3-2 victory at Balaidos in May 2025, while Sevilla's best result in the sequence was a 1-0 home win in December 2024. Goals have been spread fairly evenly across the five meetings, reflecting a rivalry with no dominant force in recent seasons.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Celta Vigo sit sixth while Sevilla are 13th, making this a meeting between a side chasing European football and one looking to climb away from the lower reaches of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Sevilla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: