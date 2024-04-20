Chivas vs Queretaro: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas and Queretaro aim to continue their sublime form in the Liga MX with both sides already guaranteed a spot in the final series of the competition.

Chivas are on a dazzling streak of three consecutive wins in the Liga MX Clausura phase having garnered 25 points from 15 games this season.

Queretaro's electrifying gallop of four wins on the bounce was cut short by Mazatlan as the Mexican side defeated them 2-0 last weekend.

CD Guadalajara vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:05 pm ET / 6:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Akron

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Chivas and Queretaro will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, and Telemundo in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates about the fixture.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas have two major absentees with Mexican defender Raul Martinez in the treatment room alongside former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Javier Hernandez who is recovering from a muscle injury.

Victor Guzman has six strikes to his name in the Clausura phase as the club captain looks to add to his tally against Queretaro.

Chivas predicted XI: Whalley; Calderon, Briseno, Orozco; Mozo, Beltran, Gutierrez, Guzman, Garcia; Alvarado, Marin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigi

Queretaro FC team news

The visitors will miss the services of Omar Mendoza and Jonathan Perlaza with the former recovering from a concussion and the latter healing from a cruciate ligament tear ruling him out until the remainder of the campaign.

Queretaro predicted XI: Tapia, Venegas, Sandoval, Mendoza, Barbieri, Gularte, Lértora, Sosa, Escamilla, Barrera, Batista

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 1 Nov 2023 Queretaro 1-2 Chivas Liga MX Apertura 6 Feb 2023 Chivas 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX Clausura 28 Jul 2022 Queretaro 2-2 Chivas Liga MX Apertura 23 Jan 2022 Chivas 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX Clausura 30 Sept 2021 Queretaro 1-0 Chivas Liga MX Apertura

