Serie A - Serie A Unipol Domus

Today's game between Cagliari and Torino will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 2:45 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Cagliari vs Torino are listed below. In the United States, the match is available on Paramount+ and DAZN. Paramount+ holds the primary Serie A broadcast rights for US audiences, while DAZN offers coverage with Spanish-language commentary.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can watch your preferred broadcaster without interruption and access the stream as if you were at home.

Cagliari host Torino at the Unipol Domus in a Serie A fixture that matters at both ends of the table. The Sardinians are deep in a relegation fight, while Torino arrive looking to steady themselves after a difficult run of results.

Cagliari sit 16th in Serie A and cannot afford to drop points at home. Davide Nicola's side showed real character when they beat Atalanta 3-2 in late April, but a 0-2 defeat to Udinese last time out has kept the pressure firmly on.

The Alberto Dossena situation adds a difficult backdrop to this fixture. The Cagliari defender was accused of directing a racial slur at Udinese's Keinan Davis during last weekend's match, a controversy that has drawn significant attention across Serie A.

Torino come in 12th in the table and have been inconsistent. They beat Sassuolo 2-1 last time out, but a 2-0 defeat to Udinese before that highlighted the fragility that has defined stretches of their campaign.

Both sides need a positive result. Cagliari require the points to stay above the drop zone, and Torino will want to build on their most recent win before the season closes out.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cagliari vs Torino, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cagliari vs Torino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Cagliari are without several players through injury, with G. Borrelli, L. Pavoletti, J. Liteta, M. Felici, and R. Idrissi all sidelined. Ze Pedro is suspended. The projected XI has E. Caprile in goal, with a back line of A. Obert, G. Zappa, A. Dossena, and J. Rodriguez, M. Adopo, G. Gaetano, and M. Folorunsho in midfield, and S. Esposito, M. Palestra, and P. Mendy leading the attack.

Torino also head into this fixture with absentees. A. Ismajli, Z. Aboukhlal, and S. Sazonov are all out through injury, while G. Gineitis is suspended. The projected XI features A. Paleari in goal, E. Ebosse, S. Coco, L. Marianucci, and M. Pedersen in defence, E. Ilkhan, R. Obrador, N. Vlasic, and C. Casadei through the middle, with A. Njie and G. Simeone in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Cagliari have taken two wins, two defeats, and one draw from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 loss at home to Udinese on May 9, which followed a goalless draw at Bologna on May 3. The standout result in this run was a 3-2 home win over Atalanta on April 27, though they were beaten 3-0 by Inter in mid-April. A 1-0 win at Cremonese on April 11 opened the sequence.

Torino have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Serie A games. Their most recent match was a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on May 8, which ended a run of mixed results that included a 2-0 defeat to Udinese on May 2. They drew 2-2 with Inter on April 26 and 0-0 at Cremonese on April 19, with a 2-1 win at Verona on April 11 rounding out the five-match stretch. Torino have scored seven goals and conceded four across this run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 27, 2025, when Cagliari won 1-2 away at Torino in a Serie A fixture. Before that, Torino beat Cagliari 2-0 at home on January 24, 2025. Across the last five meetings, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, with Cagliari's 3-2 home win in October 2024 and Torino's 2-0 win in January 2024 among the notable results. The sequence opened with a 0-0 draw at Torino in August 2023.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Cagliari currently sit 16th while Torino are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Torino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: