Brentford vs Burnley: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford are ready to host newly promoted Burnley in their next Premier League fixture.

The Bees come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 loss to Manchester United before the international break. Thomas Frank's side are currently 15th in the table with just one win from their eight games. They have scored 11 goals while giving up 12 in those games.

Burnley are positioned 18th in the table in the relegation zone, having lost six of their eight Premier League games so far. The Clarets have given up 20 goals this season, the second highest in the league so far. They come into this on the back of a 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the league.

Brentford vs Burnley kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00am EST Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The game between Brentford and Burnley will be available to stream on Peacock in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

The home side have some injury concerns with a few players unavailable for selection.

Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Shandon Baptiste, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard and Josh Dasilva are ruled out through injuries, while Ivan Toney is suspended till January.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Goode, Hickey, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Maupay, Ghoddos

Burnley team news

Burnley have some injury concerns ahead of their encounter against Brentford. Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Darlo Churlinov, Vitinho and Hjalmar Ekdal are out with injury.

Burnley predicted XI: Muric; Roberts, Cork, O'Shea, Delcroix; Berge; Manuel, Larsen, Zaroury, Odobert; Foster.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muric, Trafford, Vigouroux, Franchi Defenders: Beyer, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Egan-Riley, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey Forwards: Tresour, Zaroury, Larsen, Manuel, Odobert, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Agyei, Amdouni, Foster, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

Burnley have won two of the last three games against Brentford in all competitions.

Date Match Competition 12/3/22 Brentford 2-0 Burnley Premier League 30/10/21 Burnley 3-1 Brentford Premier League 16/1/16 Brentford 1-3 Burnley Championship

