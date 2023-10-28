Bournemouth vs Burnley: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth are set to host Burnley in their next Premier League fixture.

Bournemouth are winless in the Premier League, sitting currently at 19th in the table. They have conceded 20 goals so far in nine games and scored nine goals this season. They have lost each of their four games in the competition.

Burnley come into this on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League. They are currently 18th in the table with one win from nine games. Vincent Kompany's side has conceded the most goals in the competition with 23.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bournemouth vs Burnley kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 am EST Venue: Vitality Stadium

The game will be played on October 28 at 10:00 am EST in Vitality Stadium.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on Peacock in the US. You can also follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth have a few injury concerns. USMNT midfielder, Tyler Adams, suffered a significant setback in his recovery from a thigh issue and will be sidelined for an extended period.

Emiliano Marcondes, Alex Scott, Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks, and Chris Mepham are all unavailable due to injuries.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Rothwell; Tavernier, Billing, Sinisterra; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Neto, Randolph Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Aarons, Smith Midfielders: Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks, Adams Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Burnley team news

Burnley have Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Darlo Churlinov, Vitinho and Hjalmar Ekdal all out with injury.

Burnley predicted XI: Muric; Roberts, Cork, O'Shea, Delcroix; Berge; Manuel, Larsen, Zaroury, Odobert; Foster.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muric, Trafford, Vigouroux, Franchi Defenders: Beyer, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Egan-Riley, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey Forwards: Tresour, Zaroury, Larsen, Manuel, Odobert, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Agyei, Amdouni, Foster, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

Burnley have won two of their last three games against Bournemouth in all competitions, scoring at least two goals in each of those games.

Date Match Competition 7/1/23 Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley FA Cup 9/2/21 Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth FA Cup 22/2/20 Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth Premier League

Useful links