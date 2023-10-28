This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Bournemouth vs Burnley: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Yash Thakur
Premier League
Vitality Stadium
How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth are set to host Burnley in their next Premier League fixture.

Bournemouth are winless in the Premier League, sitting currently at 19th in the table. They have conceded 20 goals so far in nine games and scored nine goals this season. They have lost each of their four games in the competition.

Burnley come into this on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League. They are currently 18th in the table with one win from nine games. Vincent Kompany's side has conceded the most goals in the competition with 23.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bournemouth vs Burnley kick-off time

Date:October 28, 2023
Kick-off time:10:00 am EST
Venue:Vitality Stadium

The game will be played on October 28 at 10:00 am EST in Vitality Stadium.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The game will be available to stream on Peacock in the US. You can also follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth have a few injury concerns. USMNT midfielder, Tyler Adams, suffered a significant setback in his recovery from a thigh issue and will be sidelined for an extended period.

Emiliano Marcondes, Alex Scott, Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks, and Chris Mepham are all unavailable due to injuries.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Rothwell; Tavernier, Billing, Sinisterra; Solanke.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Radu, Neto, Randolph
Defenders:Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Aarons, Smith
Midfielders:Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks, Adams
Forwards:Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Burnley team news

Burnley have Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Darlo Churlinov, Vitinho and Hjalmar Ekdal all out with injury.

Burnley predicted XI: Muric; Roberts, Cork, O'Shea, Delcroix; Berge; Manuel, Larsen, Zaroury, Odobert; Foster.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Muric, Trafford, Vigouroux, Franchi
Defenders:Beyer, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Egan-Riley, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts
Midfielders:Berge, Massengo, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey
Forwards:Tresour, Zaroury, Larsen, Manuel, Odobert, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Agyei, Amdouni, Foster, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

Burnley have won two of their last three games against Bournemouth in all competitions, scoring at least two goals in each of those games.

DateMatchCompetition
7/1/23Bournemouth 2-4 BurnleyFA Cup
9/2/21Burnley 0-2 BournemouthFA Cup
22/2/20Burnley 3-0 BournemouthPremier League

