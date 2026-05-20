Today's game between Boston River and O'Higgins will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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Boston River vs O'Higgins will be available to watch via several TV channel and live stream options depending on your location. The services listed below carry the Copa Sudamericana, so check which is available in your region and sign up to catch the action live.

Boston River and O'Higgins meet again in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Uruguayan side looking to reverse a result that went firmly against them when these two sides last met in this competition.

Boston River come into this fixture carrying mixed domestic form. A 4-1 win over Cerro last weekend offered some confidence, but they have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and know that a poor showing could further damage their group stage prospects.

O'Higgins arrive as the side sitting in the stronger position in Group C. The Chilean club have been solid in continental play and will be looking to press home their advantage over a Boston River outfit they already defeated earlier in this campaign.

The Uruguayans will need to significantly improve on that previous meeting if they are to keep their Sudamericana ambitions alive. A home fixture gives them the opportunity to reset the dynamic between these two sides.

For O'Higgins, a positive result would go a long way toward securing their place in the next round. They drew 0-0 with Sao Paulo in their last continental outing, a result that showed defensive discipline even if the attacking edge was missing.

This is a fixture with real stakes for both clubs in the group standings. Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch.

How to watch Boston River vs O'Higgins with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture. There are no reported injuries or suspensions for Boston River at this stage, and O'Higgins have similarly not had any squad concerns confirmed. Probable lineups for both clubs have not yet been released. Check back closer to kick-off for updates on both squads.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Boston River head into this match with a W-D-L record of two wins, no draws, and three losses across their last five games. Their most recent outing was an encouraging 4-1 victory over Cerro in the Uruguayan Primera Division, though that came after back-to-back defeats. They lost 2-1 to Deportivo Maldonado in the league and were beaten 4-2 by Millonarios in the Copa Sudamericana, conceding freely in that run. Their only other win in the period was a 2-1 domestic result against Central Espanol. Across the five matches, Boston River have scored nine goals but conceded nine, reflecting a side that can hurt opponents yet remains vulnerable at the back.

O'Higgins carry a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent fixture ended in a 0-1 defeat to Universidad de Concepcion in the Chilean Primera Division, snapping a run of positive results. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana, then won three consecutive matches including a 2-0 victory over Boston River and a 2-3 away win at Cobresal. O'Higgins have kept clean sheets in two of their last five games, suggesting a defensively organised side that has been difficult to break down in continental competition.





Head-to-Head Record

BOR Last match OHI 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win O'Higgins 2 - 0 Boston River 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





These two sides have only one meeting on record from the provided data. O'Higgins hosted Boston River on April 29 in the Copa Sudamericana group stage and won comfortably, 2-0. That result put the Chilean side in control of the head-to-head dynamic and gives them the psychological edge heading into this return fixture.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group C, O'Higgins currently sit second while Boston River are fourth. The standings underline the gap between the sides at this stage of the group phase, with Boston River needing a strong result to close the deficit.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boston River vs O'Higgins today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: