How to watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Match Preview

NBA 27 Nov 2026 - 20:00 TD Garden

Tonight's matchup marks the latest high-intensity regular-season collision between the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics, a pairing that never fails to deliver high-scoring drama and fierce competitive fire. The Celtics enter this game playing at an elite level, anchored by their star-studded roster and the lethal perimeter shooting that made them league champions. Boston continues to lean heavily on their established core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, though they have had to navigate minor rotation tweaks due to recent injuries on their bench. The Celtics' recent form highlights their trademark offensive spacing and suffocating wing defense, making them a formidable hurdle for any visiting squad.

On the other side of the court, the Atlanta Hawks are looking to make a major statement on the road against one of the Eastern Conference's premier powerhouses. Atlanta's dynamic backcourt, led by star guard Trae Young, continues to orchestrate an up-tempo, high-octane offense capable of catching fire from anywhere on the floor. The Hawks have shown flashes of brilliance in their recent form, leaning on improved secondary scoring and frontcourt rebounding to stay competitive in a crowded conference race. As both squads lock horns in this latest chapter of their ongoing rivalry, execution down the stretch and defensive stops against elite shot-makers will ultimately dictate who secures a crucial victory tonight.

Basketball fans eager to catch tonight's high-stakes NBA action between the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics have several ways to tune in, depending on their location. If you are watching nationally, or if you reside outside the teams' immediate home markets, check your local listings for standard national broadcast availability. For viewers living in the greater Atlanta region, the game will be broadcast locally on Atlanta News First. If you are located in New England, you can catch all the action live on NBC Sports Boston.

If you do not have traditional cable, you can stream the game for free by taking advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. Simply sign up for the trial on Fubo's website using a supported device like a smart TV, phone, or streaming stick. Because Fubo carries both Atlanta News First and NBC Sports Boston in their respective regional footprints, you will have immediate access to the broadcast. Just remember to manage your subscription before the five days end if you wish to avoid any recurring charges.