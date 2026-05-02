Serie A - Serie A Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Today's game between Bologna and Cagliari will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 6:30 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bologna vs Cagliari are listed below.

Bologna host Cagliari at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in a Serie A fixture that matters for very different reasons to each side.

Bologna have endured a difficult run of late. They sit ninth in the table but have lost four of their last five matches across Serie A and the Europa League, including a heavy 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa that effectively ended their European campaign.

The pressure on Vincenzo Italiano's squad is real. Back-to-back league defeats to Juventus and Roma have left them looking over their shoulder at the European places rather than pushing toward them.

Cagliari arrive in Bologna in genuine trouble. Sixteenth in Serie A, they are locked in a battle to beat the drop with just a handful of games remaining in the season.

Despite that, the Sardinians come into this game with some momentum. They beat Atalanta 3-2 in their most recent outing, a result that showed they are capable of competing when the stakes are highest.

For Cagliari, a win in Bologna could prove decisive in their survival bid. For Bologna, three points would steady the ship after a run of results that has unsettled what looked like a promising campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bologna vs Cagliari, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bologna vs Cagliari with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bologna are without several players through injury, with Federico Bernardeschi, Nicolo Casale, Emil Helland, Joao Mario, and Lukasz Skorupski all sidelined. No suspensions are listed for the home side. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cagliari travel to Bologna with an even longer injury list. Leonardo Pavoletti, Giovanni Borrelli, Javier Rodriguez, Pathe Mendy, Marco Felici, Razvan Idrissi, and Luca Mazzitelli are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions in effect. No projected XI has been confirmed, and the latest team news will be updated ahead of the fixture.

Form

Bologna have taken one win, no draws, and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their only victory in that run came against Lecce, a 2-0 league win on April 12. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 home defeat to Roma on April 25, and they also suffered a 2-0 loss to Juventus and a 4-0 elimination at the hands of Aston Villa in the Europa League.

Cagliari's last five Serie A matches show two wins and three defeats. They beat Atalanta 3-2 on April 27 in their most recent game, and also won 1-0 at Cremonese on April 11. Their defeats in that run came against Inter (3-0), Sassuolo (2-1), and Napoli (1-0), leaving them with a mixed but improving picture heading into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 19, 2025, when Bologna won 2-0 away at Cagliari in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in Serie A, Bologna hold the stronger record with three wins to Cagliari's two. The most recent home fixture at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara, played on March 2, 2025, ended 2-1 to Bologna.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Bologna are currently ninth while Cagliari sit in 16th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bologna vs Cagliari today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: