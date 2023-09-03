Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Tigre, as well as kick-off time and team news

Boca Juniors are set to face Tigre for their third game of the Liga Profesional season.

The home side come into this on the back of a quarter final win in the Copa Libertadores over Racing Club on penalties. The most decorated Argentine club has started the season with a win and a loss in their two games so far.

Tigre sit at the bottom of the table having lost both of their opening two games. The travelling side have conceded two goals in each of their first two games and lost to a 10-player Racing Club side in their last fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Tigre kick-off time

Date: September 3rd, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm ET Venue: La Bombonera

The game will be played at La Bombonera, home of Boca Juniors, at 5:30pm ET on September 3rd.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Tigre online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on Paramount+, Fanatiz and Vix+.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

The home side has a few injury and suspension concerns. Forwards Luca Lagoni and Norberta Briasco are out with an injury while former Tigre player, Lucas Blondel, is unavailable due to suspension.

Predicted Boca Juniors XI: Romero; Advincula, Valentini, Rojo, Figal, Fabra; Fernandez, P. Fernandez; Medina; Cavani, Merentiel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdes, Rojo, Valentini, Roncaglia, Barco, Saracchi, Fabra, Weingandt, Advincula Midfielders: Fernandez, Campuzzano, Medina, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Gonzalez, Taborde, Bullaude Forwards: Zeballos, Cavani, Jansson, Merentiel, Benedetto

Tigre team news

Tigre have a couple of injury concerns as well. Forwards Ijiel Protti and Renzo Lopez are out with an injury.

Predicted Tigre XI: Rojas; Garay, Rojas, Luciatti, Prieto; Paradela, Menossi, Prediger, Castro; Badaloni, Armoa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rojas, Gerth, Marinelli Defenders: R. Rojas, Lomonaco, Aguilera, Luciatti, Cabrera, Prietto, Montoya, Ortega Midfielders: Baldi, Prediger, Paradela, Castro, Cardoso, Menossi, Zabala, Medina, Molinas, Forclaz Forwards: Armoa, Ezquivel, Garay, Badaloni, Obando, Flores

Head-to-Head Record

Boca Juniors have won all four of their previous encounters with Tigre in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in three of the four games.

Date Match Competition May 29th, 2023 Boca Juniors 1-0 Tigre Liga Profesional de Futbol June 16th, 2022 Boca Juniors 5-3 Tigre Liga Profesional de Futbol May 23rd, 2022 Boca Juniors 3-0 Tigre Copa de la Liga Profesional

