Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga Profesional
team-logoBoca Juniors
team-logoRiver Plate
Watch it on FuboWatch it on FOX
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Boca Juniors vs. River Plate live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Boca Juniors vs River Plate
Boca Juniors
River Plate
Liga Profesional

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate in live Liga Profesional action today.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesFubo
United KingdomPremier Sports 1
CanadaFanatiz Canada
IrelandPremier Sports Player
Hong KongHOY TV
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Match Preview

crest
Liga Profesional - Game Week 15

Boca Juniors host River Plate in the Liga Profesional in what is always the most charged fixture in Argentine football. La Bombonera will be the setting for this edition of the Superclasico, with Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side looking to build on a strong recent run of form.

Boca arrive into this fixture with momentum. Wins over Independiente, Talleres, and Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana have given Arruabarrena's squad real confidence, and they sit third in Clausura Group A and second in Apertura Group A heading into the weekend.

River Plate, managed by Leonardo Ponzio, are also in decent shape. Their last five Liga Profesional matches have produced three wins, a draw, and a single defeat, and they arrive at La Bombonera second in Clausura Group B and second in Apertura Group B.

The head-to-head record between these clubs in recent seasons has been tight, with results swinging in both directions. Boca won the most recent meeting 1-0 when River hosted them in April 2026, while River claimed a 2-1 victory in their own backyard in April 2025.

For Boca, a win would consolidate their position near the top of the table and send a statement to the rest of the division. River will be equally determined to take points from their fiercest rivals.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Arruabarrena

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google