Today's game between Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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US viewers have several options to catch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro live. The TV channel and live stream choices available are listed below.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a VPN can allow you to access your preferred streaming service and watch the match without interruption.

Boca Juniors host Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores, with both South American clubs locked in a Group D battle that has plenty of recent history between them.

Boca come into this fixture under pressure. They have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat to Cruzeiro in the reverse fixture earlier in the group stage. A home loss to Huracan in the Liga Profesional — going down 3-2 — did little to ease the tension at La Bombonera.

Cruzeiro arrive in Buenos Aires in considerably steadier shape. The Brazilian club have lost just once in their last five games, drawing with Palmeiras and Universidad Católica before that run, and picking up wins against Goias and Bahia along the way.

For Boca, this is a fixture they cannot afford to drop. Sitting third in Group D, they trail Cruzeiro in second, and another defeat would seriously damage their chances of progressing in the competition.

Cruzeiro will be confident. They have already beaten Boca once in this campaign and know that a positive result on the road would put them in a strong position heading into the final rounds of the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro live.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Boca Juniors ahead of this Copa Libertadores clash. There is also no confirmed probable lineup from the home side at this stage.

Cruzeiro have likewise not released official team news ahead of the trip to Buenos Aires. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been confirmed for the away side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Boca Juniors head into this match having won two and lost three of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Huracan in the Liga Profesional, and they also fell 1-0 to Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores during that run. Their two wins came against Central Córdoba de Santiago and Defensa y Justicia, the latter a commanding 4-0 away victory. Boca have scored eight goals across those five matches but conceded seven, a defensive record that will concern the home support.

Cruzeiro have been more consistent, collecting two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Palmeiras in Serie A, and they also held Universidad Católica to a goalless draw in the Copa Libertadores. Wins over Goias and Bahia bookend a run in which they have kept things tight at the back, conceding just five goals across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa Libertadores on April 29, when Cruzeiro won 1-0 at home — a result that already shapes the dynamic heading into this return fixture. The sides also met twice in the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, with Boca winning the first leg 1-0 before Cruzeiro responded with a 2-1 victory in the second. Across the five most recent meetings on record, Cruzeiro hold the edge with three wins to Boca's one, with one match drawn.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group D, Cruzeiro currently sit second while Boca Juniors are third, making this a direct contest between two sides competing for the same progression places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: