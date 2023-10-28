Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern München and Darmstadt 98, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich are set to host Darmstadt 98 in their next Bundesliga game on October 28.

Bayern are coming into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League. The Bavarian giants are currently third in the table with six wins and two defeats from eight games. Thomas Tuchel's side has scored 26 goals in the league so far, the highest by any team this season. Harry Kane has been in brilliant form since moving to Germany and will be expected to lead them to victory.

Darmstadt 98 are coming into this having lost their previous league fixture against RB Leipzig. They were on a two-game win streak prior to this loss. Currently 12th in the table, they have picked up seven points from eight games so far this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98 kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 am EST Venue: Allianz Arena

The game will be played on October 28 at 9:30 am EST in Allianz Arena.

How to watch Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on ESPN+ in the US. You can also follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern München team news

Manuel Neuer has resumed full training but is still far from returning to the lineup. Raphael Guerreiro is still dealing with a thigh injury, Dayot Upamecano is recovering from a hamstring issue, and Serge Gnabry is a doubt due to an arm injury.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Laimer, Kim, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Kim, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Kimmich Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Musiala, Kane

Darmstadt 98 team news

The visitors have a couple of injury concerns ahead of their trip to Munich. Braydon Manu and Fabio Torsiello are unavailable for selection.

Darmstadt 98 predicted lineup: Schuhen; Muller, Maglica, Klarer; Skarke, Holland, Kempe, Nurnberger; Mehlem; Vilhelmsson, Pfeiffer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schuhen, Behrens, Brunst, Wendt Defenders: Klarer, Riedel, Maglica, Zimmermann, Muller, Isherwood, Karic, Holland, Bader, Ronstadt Midfielders: Franjic, Muller, Nurnberger, Schnellhardt, Kempe, Mehlem, Gjasula Forwards: Honsak, Skarke, Stojilkovic, Vilhelmsson, Hornby, Pfeiffer, Seydel

Head-to-Head Record

Bayern Munich have won each of their last three games against Darmstadt in the Bundesliga.

Date Match Competition 6/5/17 Bayern 1-0 Darmstadt Bundesliga 18/12/16 Darmstadt 0-1 Bayern Bundesliga 20/2/16 Bayern 3-1 Darmstadt Bundesliga

Useful links