LaLiga - LaLiga Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Real Betis will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 3:15 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Barcelona vs Real Betis are listed below. US viewers have several ways to watch this LaLiga fixture live.

Fubo carries the match and is available at [fubo.tv](https://www.fubo.tv/stream/soccer/?irad=356358&irmp=3589123). ESPN Deportes provides Spanish-language coverage and can be accessed through multiple providers — full details are available via the [ESPN Deportes channel guide](https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-watch-espn-deportes-channel/blt8e607615f9e36626). DirecTV Stream is another option for cord-cutters, with sign-up available at [DirecTV Stream](https://go.skimresources.com?id=211948X1692227&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.directv.com%2Fstream%2F). ESPN Select also carries the fixture and can be accessed at [ESPN Select](https://go.web.plus.espn.com/XYQrgo).

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to watch the game on your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help you access geo-restricted content from abroad.

Barcelona host Real Betis at Spotify Camp Nou in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides, even with the season drawing to a close.

The Blaugrana have already secured the LaLiga title, but their final weeks have not been without incident. A surprise 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Deportivo Alaves last time out ended any prospect of reaching a 100-point milestone, though manager Hansi Flick used the occasion to give fringe players valuable minutes and was upbeat about what he saw.

Marcus Rashford has been one of the more eye-catching figures in Barcelona's squad during his loan spell, and his future remains a talking point. Reports suggest Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho would love to sign the England international this summer, a move that would directly cut across Barcelona's own interest in securing him permanently.

Betis arrive with their own agenda. Sitting fifth in the table, Manuel Pellegrini's side have genuine European ambitions riding on their remaining fixtures, and they will not travel to Catalonia simply to make up the numbers.

The visitors have shown resilience in recent weeks, picking up results against strong opposition and demonstrating they can hurt teams on the counter. Their attacking threat is real, and Barcelona's defence will need to be sharper than it was against Alaves.

For both clubs, this is a fixture with something to play for. Barcelona want to finish the season with momentum, while Betis need points to consolidate their European position.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Barcelona will be without Lamine Yamal and J. Torrents through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. The projected XI sees J. Garcia start in goal, with a back four of J. Cancelo, P. Cubarsi, E. Garcia, and G. Martin. Marcus Rashford, F. Lopez, Gavi, and Pedri are named in midfield, with Raphinha and F. Torres leading the attack.

Real Betis are missing M. Bartra and A. Ortiz to injury, while D. Llorente and J. Hernandez are both suspended. Their projected XI lines up with P. Lopez in goal, a defence of Natan, V. Gomez, H. Bellerin, and R. Rodriguez, and a midfield and attack built around P. Fornals, A. Ezzalzouli, S. Altimira, A. Fidalgo, M. Roca, and C. Bakambu. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Barcelona head into this fixture having won four of their last five LaLiga matches, with only that late-season defeat to Alaves interrupting an otherwise dominant run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss, but prior to that they beat Real Madrid 2-0 and won away at both Osasuna and Getafe, scoring two goals in each of those away trips. Across the five games, Barcelona have scored six goals and conceded three, with their defensive record strongest during the run of four consecutive wins.

Real Betis have collected three wins and two draws from their last five, with no defeats in that stretch. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Elche, and they held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Benito Villamarín earlier in the run. A 3-0 win over Real Oviedo stands as their most commanding performance across the five matches. Betis have scored nine goals in that period and conceded four, showing both attacking output and a degree of defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a convincing 5-3 win for Barcelona at the Benito Villamarín in December 2025, a result that underlines how open and high-scoring this fixture tends to be. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Barcelona have won three times, with one draw and one further draw also in the series — and they put five past Betis on two separate occasions, including a 5-1 Copa del Rey victory in January 2025. Betis have not beaten Barcelona in any of the five most recent encounters, though they have shown they can score against them, with the aggregate across those games running heavily in Barcelona's favour.

Standings

Barcelona sit top of the LaLiga table, having already wrapped up the title, while Real Betis occupy fifth place and remain in contention for a European finish.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: