Today's game between Bahia and Botafogo RJ will kick-off at May 30, 2026, 4:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bahia vs Botafogo RJ are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying this Serie A fixture, so check the options to find the right service for your region.

Bahia host Botafogo RJ in a Serie A fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting form as the Brazilian top flight season continues to take shape.

Bahia have struggled for results in recent weeks. Rogerio Ceni's side have not won any of their last five matches, collecting just two draws and suffering three defeats across that run. Their most recent outing, a 3-2 home defeat to Coritiba, will have done little for confidence at the Fonte Nova.

Botafogo arrive carrying genuine momentum across two competitions. Franclim Carvalho's side beat Caracas 3-1 in the Copa Sudamericana midweek, their second win in the continental competition in their last three outings, and that run of form makes them a difficult proposition for a Bahia side searching for a foothold in the table.

The visitors are not without blemish. A 1-1 draw with Sao Paulo in their previous Serie A outing and a 2-0 cup defeat to Chapecoense earlier this month show that Botafogo are capable of dropping points, and Bahia will look to exploit any lapse in concentration.

Bahia sit eighth in the Serie A standings, with Botafogo one place below them in tenth. The table is tight enough that three points here would carry real significance for either club.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Bahia vs Botafogo RJ live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Bahia vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bahia head coach Rogerio Ceni has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad news becomes available.

Botafogo RJ are similarly without confirmed team news. Franclim Carvalho's side have yet to release injury, suspension, or lineup details ahead of the trip. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Bahia have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, recording two draws and three defeats in that stretch. Their most recent result was a 3-2 home loss to Coritiba in Serie A, and they also drew 1-1 with Gremio in the league during this run. Earlier draws against Sao Paulo and defeats to Cruzeiro and Remo in cup competition round out a difficult sequence. Bahia have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches, and they have not kept a clean sheet in this period.

Botafogo have produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana victory over Caracas, and they also beat Independiente Petrolero 3-0 in the same competition. A 3-1 Serie A win over Corinthians stands as the headline domestic result in this run, though a 2-0 cup defeat to Chapecoense AF and a 1-1 draw with Sao Paulo show they are not entirely consistent. Botafogo scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2025, when Botafogo hosted Bahia in Serie A and won 2-1. Before that, Bahia claimed a 1-0 home win over Botafogo in the Serie A fixture from May 2025. Across the five head-to-head matches in the available data, the record reads one win each from the two most recent Serie A meetings, with earlier encounters in 2024 producing a 0-0 draw and split results across two cup ties.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Bahia sit eighth and Botafogo RJ are tenth, with the two clubs separated by just two positions heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bahia vs Botafogo RJ today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: