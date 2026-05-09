LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 12:30 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual broadcaster, a VPN may allow you to stream the match through a service you already subscribe to. Connect to a server in the appropriate region and log in as normal.

Atletico Madrid host Celta Vigo at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Diego Simeone's side arrive on the back of a bruising week. Atletico were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals by Arsenal, losing 1-0 at the Emirates to exit on a 2-1 aggregate. The fallout has been loud — Simeone himself was involved in a touchline confrontation during the second leg, and the atmosphere around the club remains charged.

Fourth in LaLiga, Atletico need to keep winning to protect their position in the top four. Their league form has been inconsistent, and a home game against mid-table opposition is exactly the kind of fixture they cannot afford to drop points in.

Celta Vigo arrive in difficult shape. They have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions and were beaten 3-1 at home by Elche just days ago. A trip to the Metropolitano is a stern test for a side clearly struggling for momentum.

Iker Aspas remains the focal point of Celta's attack, and the veteran forward will need to be at his best if the visitors are to take anything from Madrid.

Simeone will be expected to rotate with European commitments now concluded, though the Argentine is unlikely to drop his standards regardless of squad changes. Atletico's home record gives them a clear advantage.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid are without Nicolas Gonzalez through injury, while no suspensions are listed for the home side. Simeone's projected XI reads: Musso; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Pubill; Koke, Vargas, Diaz; Almada, Mendoza; Soerloth.

Celta Vigo have a more significant injury list, with Matias Vecino, Carl Starfelt, and Marcos Roman all sidelined. Javier Rueda is suspended. The away side's projected XI is: Radu; Mingueza, Rodriguez, Nunez, Carreira; Moriba, Alvarez, Lopez; Aspas, Lago, Jutgla. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Atletico Madrid have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League, ending their European campaign. Before that, they beat Valencia 2-0 away in LaLiga and drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the first leg. They also defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-2 but lost 3-2 to Elche earlier in the run. Atletico have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Celta Vigo have managed just one win from their last five, beating Elche 3-1 on May 3. They lost to Villarreal, Barcelona, Freiburg in the Europa League, and Real Oviedo in that stretch — the Oviedo defeat a 3-0 reverse. Celta have scored five goals and conceded nine across the five fixtures, a record that underlines their current difficulties.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with Celta Vigo hosting Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on October 5, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Atletico hold the stronger record, winning three times to Celta's none, with two draws. Atletico have conceded just twice in those five encounters while scoring seven goals.

Standings

In LaLiga, Atletico Madrid sit fourth and Celta Vigo are sixth heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: