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LaLiga
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
San Mames
team-logoReal Sociedad
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Watch Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao
Real Sociedad
LaLiga

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad in live LaLiga action today.

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How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesFubo
United KingdomPremier Sports 1
CanadaTSN Premium
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandPremier Sports Player
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 11
San Mames

Athletic Bilbao host Real Sociedad at San Mames in Bilbao in what is one of the Basque Country's most charged local derbies in LaLiga.

Athletic arrive at this fixture in decent domestic form, having put four past Getafe without reply in their most recent league outing. Nico Williams, who recently committed his future to the club by signing a contract through to 2035, is central to everything Edin Terzic's side do going forward.

Real Sociedad come into this match sitting fifth in LaLiga, three places and a handful of points above Athletic in eighth. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have won three of their last five across all competitions and arrive with genuine confidence.

The visitors have Europa League commitments running alongside their domestic campaign, which adds a layer of squad management complexity. Their recent 6-0 demolition of Lillestroem shows they are not short of attacking punch when the occasion demands it.

For Athletic, home advantage at San Mames carries real weight. The stadium has long been a fortress, and with Williams committed for the long term and the squad largely intact, Terzic will expect his side to impose themselves from the first whistle.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga derby live.

Team news & squads

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Formation
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
4-2-3-1
U. SimonU. SimonD. VivianD. VivianY. BerchicheY. BerchicheA. LaporteA. Laporteteam-logoH. RinconB. GerenabarrenaB. GerenabarrenaN. WilliamsN. WilliamsI. WilliamsI. WilliamsA. BerenguerA. BerenguerM. JauregizarM. JauregizarM. SannadiM. SannadiA. RemiroA. RemiroJ. MartinJ. MartinS. GomezS. GomezM. SarrM. SarrH. FortH. FortJ. GorrotxategiJ. GorrotxategiA. BarrenetxeaA. BarrenetxeaL. SucicL. SucicG. GuedesG. GuedesC. SolerC. SolerM. OyarzabalM. Oyarzabal
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
4-2-3-1
Athletic Bilbao

Starting XI

Real Sociedad

Manager

  • E. Terzic
  • P. Matarazzo
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from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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